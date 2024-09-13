A Long March From Ladakh To Delhi

In the high passes of the Himalayas, where Ladakh's rugged peaks meet the sky, over 100 people, mostly retired Indian Army soldiers and women, walk with unwavering determination. Each day, they cover about 25 kms, singing in unison the song, “Hum Honge Kaamyaab Ek Din...Mann Mein Hai Vishwas, Poora Hai Vishwas” (We shall overcome someday, there is faith in the heart, complete belief). Ladakh's celebrated innovator Sonam Wangchuk says their resolve remains as steadfast as the mountains themselves. Draped in a white jacket with the Indian tricolour pasted on its right side, he gazes at the high passes. "At these heights, the weather changes with every breath," he says, "but our resolve to march all the way to Delhi for the Sixth Schedule remains steadfast."
The padyatra (march on foot) started on September 1 from NDS Memorial Park in Leh. Thupstan Chhewang, Chairman of the Leh Apex Body, a coalition of various political and religious groups from the region, was there, greeting each participant. On the first day, a large crowd joined the march, chanting “We want Sixth Schedule”. Wangchuk has declared that their goal is to reach Delhi by Gandhi Jayanti next month.
As elections in Jammu and Kashmir are drawing significant attention nationwide, the ongoing march in Ladakh has garnered less coverage. However, political figures like former Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik have announced that he will join the march in October. Malik, known for his controversial views, was in office on August 5, 2019, when the BJP government abrogated Articles 370 and 35A. These provisions granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir, including Ladakh, particularly land rights, which restricted land purchases by non-residents. On that day, the government also bifurcated Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories: Jammu and Kashmir, with a legislature, and Ladakh, without one.
While Kashmir was under a complete lockdown with thousands detained, including former Chief Ministers Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah, and Mehbooba Mufti, Leh initially celebrated the announcement. However, this joy was shortlived as the region had hoped for inclusion in the Sixth Schedule. Since the government didn’t include Ladakh in the Sixth Schedule, Ladakhi leaders, led by Chhewang, formed the Leh Apex Body in early 2020 to press for a provision of the Constitution that would safeguard their land rights and also tribal rights.
The Sixth Schedule
After the abrogation of Article 370, concerns about preserving culture, language and tribal identity in Ladakh especially in Leh emerged while all Kargil leaders were against abrogation of Article 370. Ladakhi leaders had high hopes from the Bharatiya Janata Party, especially after the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes recommended including Ladakh under the Fifth or Sixth Schedule in a September 2019 meeting.
The Commission's report builds a strong case for the Sixth Schedule for Ladakh. It says Ladakh was predominantly tribal, with Scheduled Tribes making up over 97 per cent of the population. Tribes in the region include the Balti, Beda, Bot, Brokpa, Drokpa, Changpa, Garra, Mon and Purigpa. The Commission says that prior to Ladakh's designation as a Union Territory, agrarian rights and land restrictions protected the region from outside land purchases. It recommended placing Ladakh under the Sixth Schedule to preserve its culture, protect agrarian rights and ensure better funding for development.
In its report, the Commission adds that the Scheduled Tribe population represents 66.8 per cent in Leh, 73.35 per cent in Nubra, 97.05 per cent in Khalsti, 83.49 per cent in Kargil, 89.96 per cent in Sanku and 99.16 per cent in Zanskar.
The Commission recommended that the Union Territory of Ladakh be brought under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution as it will help the democratic devolution of powers, preserve and promote a distinct culture of the region, protect agrarian rights including rights on land and enhance transfer of funds for speedy development of Ladakh region.
Protests
As the central government hesitated to address the demands, the Leh Apex Body and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), a coalition of various religious and political groups in Kargil formed in 2020, made it a joint cause in January 2023. Together, they presented a four-point demand: statehood for Ladakh, constitutional protections under the Sixth Schedule, the establishment of a Public Service Commission and the creation of separate parliamentary constituencies for Leh and Kargil.
In response, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) established a high-powered committee on January 2, 2023, led by Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai, to address key issues in Ladakh. A sub-committee from the MHA met with Ladakhi leaders in New Delhi on February 19, 2024, to discuss these concerns.
However, on April 13, 2024, Wangchuk disclosed that during a March 4 meeting, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had indicated that the prospects for Ladakh to achieve Sixth Schedule status or statehood were unlikely. Since that meeting, no further discussions took place between Ladakhi leaders and the central government. Anger grew in Leh. Wangchuk launched a 21-day climate fast in April 2024 as a part of the protest, which has evolved into several forms including the ongoing march.
On August 24, the Leh Apex Body announced the commencement of the yatra to Delhi. Two days later, the Central government announced the creation of five new districts in the Union Territory of Ladakh. These new districts are Zanskar, Drass, Sham, Nubra and Changthang. The Home Ministry has directed the Ladakh UT administration to form a committee to review the new districts' boundaries, headquarters and administrative structure. The committee will report in three months.
The decision was largely welcomed but with the usual caveats. “Whether we should be pleased with this announcement depends on the nature of these districts. If they are autonomous councils as envisioned in the Sixth Schedule, we will thank the government for this step through our yatra. However, if these districts are merely administrative units with no real power for the people or their elected representatives, our yatra will express dissatisfaction,” says Wangchuk.
Wangchuk seeks support from people across the country for the current march saying, “If these new districts are a step toward the Sixth Schedule, we will acknowledge and thank the government in Delhi. Otherwise, our protest will continue.”
In Kargil, the KDA has pledged its support for the march, announcing that it will join the Leh leaders on September 27.
The outcome of this lengthy trek from Leh to Delhi remains uncertain. The BJP's recent defeat in the parliamentary elections, where its candidate finished third, casts a shadow over the prospects. As the ongoing elections in J&K are garnering attention, Ladakhi leader Sajjad Kargili talks about the growing disillusionment in Ladakh. “While we see movement and democratic engagement in J&K, we are left longing for similar progress in Ladakh,” he says. “Our struggle for democracy and people’s power seems unending, and we keep wondering how long it will go on.”