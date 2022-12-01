Thursday, Dec 01, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

9 Miners Dead, 4 Injured In Coal Mine Blast In Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Home National

9 Miners Dead, 4 Injured In Coal Mine Blast In Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Coal deposits are found in the northwestern Orakzai district on the Afghan border and accidents are common, mainly due to gas build-ups in the mines.

9 workers die in a coal mine blast in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
9 workers die in a coal mine blast in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Twitter/Representative Image

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Dec 2022 2:55 pm

A gas blast at a coal mine in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province has killed nine workers and injured four others, police said on Thursday.

There were as many as 13 workers at the Dolli coal mine in the Orakzai tribal district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa when the blast occurred due to gas sparks inside the mine on Wednesday, district police officer Nazir Khan said.

Nine bodies have been recovered, including that of the lease contractor, said Deputy commissioner Adnan Khan. The remaining four miners, who have suffered critical injuries, were rescued from the rubble and shifted to the KDA district headquarters hospital, Khan said.

Accidents common in mines

A team of officials from the government's mineral development department inspected the site and ascertained the cause of the explosion as gas sparks inside the mine.

Coal deposits are found in the northwestern Orakzai district on the Afghan border and accidents are common, mainly due to gas build-ups in the mines. 

Pakistani President Arif Alvi took to twitter on Thursday to express his condolences over the loss of life in the explosion and prayed for a speedy recovery of those injured. 

(With inputs from PTI)

Tags

National Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Coal Mine Death Toll Blast Arif Alvi Pakistan
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

TRAI Begins Consultation Process For Tech To Show Name Of Caller On Mobile Phones

TRAI Begins Consultation Process For Tech To Show Name Of Caller On Mobile Phones

Explained: What Is 48,000-Year-Old Zombie Virus That Is Potentially Harmful Like Covid-19

Explained: What Is 48,000-Year-Old Zombie Virus That Is Potentially Harmful Like Covid-19