9 Miners Dead, 4 Injured In Coal Mine Blast In Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

A gas blast at a coal mine in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province has killed nine workers and injured four others, police said on Thursday.

There were as many as 13 workers at the Dolli coal mine in the Orakzai tribal district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa when the blast occurred due to gas sparks inside the mine on Wednesday, district police officer Nazir Khan said.

Nine bodies have been recovered, including that of the lease contractor, said Deputy commissioner Adnan Khan. The remaining four miners, who have suffered critical injuries, were rescued from the rubble and shifted to the KDA district headquarters hospital, Khan said.

Accidents common in mines

A team of officials from the government's mineral development department inspected the site and ascertained the cause of the explosion as gas sparks inside the mine.

صدر مملکت ڈاکٹر عارف علوی کا ضلع اورکزئی کے علاقے ڈوالی میں کوئلے کی کان میں دھماکے کے نتیجے میں ہونے والے جانی نقصان پر شدید رنج اور افسوس کا اظہار



صدر مملکت کا دھماکے میں جاں بحق افراد کے بلندی درجات اور زخمیوں کی جلد صحت یابی کے لیے دعا pic.twitter.com/rsvUV3zp8R — The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) December 1, 2022

Coal deposits are found in the northwestern Orakzai district on the Afghan border and accidents are common, mainly due to gas build-ups in the mines.

Pakistani President Arif Alvi took to twitter on Thursday to express his condolences over the loss of life in the explosion and prayed for a speedy recovery of those injured.

(With inputs from PTI)