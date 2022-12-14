Wednesday, Dec 14, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

7th Assam Intl Agri-Horti Show To Begin From Dec 17

Home National

7th Assam Intl Agri-Horti Show To Begin From Dec 17

On Wednesday, Agriculture Minister Atul Bora announced that the 7th Assam International Agri-Horti Show 2022 will take place from December 17 to 19.

AGP chief Atul Bora
AGP chief Atul Bora Twitter/@ATULBORA2

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 14 Dec 2022 8:35 pm

The 7th Assam International Agri-Horti Show 2022 will be held from December 17 to 19 in Guwahati, Agriculture Minister Atul Bora said on Wednesday.

Addressing a press conference, Bora said with the past six shows, this important event has proven to be of immense help to all stakeholders in the agriculture and horticulture fields of the state.

"The show will have eight different technical sessions deliberating on issues affecting the agriculture and horticulture areas. It will also have buyer-seller meet and discussions on climate change as well as strategies on Northeast," he added.

Apart from participants from across the country, Bora said altogether eight foreign nations -- Vietnam, Myanmar, Thailand, Bangladesh, Nepal, Ghana, Kenya, and Bhutan -- have so far confirmed their participation in the show.

"There will be a total of 402 stalls in the show, to be held at Veterinary College Playground in Khanapara. Of these, 152 will be by farmers and self-help groups, 50 by different departments, 70 by nurseries and 30 will indigenous food stalls," he said.

Manufacturers and dealers of farm machinery and micro irrigation companies will put up 100 stalls, the minister said.

Tags

National Vietnam Myanmar Thailand Bangladesh Nepal Ghana Kenya Agriculture Minister Atul Bora 7th Assam International Agri-Horti Show 2022 Assam
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

CCTV Cameras Recommended Inside Offices Of Prison Superintendents Following Allegations Of 'VIP Treatments'

CCTV Cameras Recommended Inside Offices Of Prison Superintendents Following Allegations Of 'VIP Treatments'

14 Lawyers Arrested For 'Vandalism' On District Court Premises In Odisha's Sambalpur

14 Lawyers Arrested For 'Vandalism' On District Court Premises In Odisha's Sambalpur