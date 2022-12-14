7th Assam Intl Agri-Horti Show To Begin From Dec 17

The 7th Assam International Agri-Horti Show 2022 will be held from December 17 to 19 in Guwahati, Agriculture Minister Atul Bora said on Wednesday.

Addressing a press conference, Bora said with the past six shows, this important event has proven to be of immense help to all stakeholders in the agriculture and horticulture fields of the state.

"The show will have eight different technical sessions deliberating on issues affecting the agriculture and horticulture areas. It will also have buyer-seller meet and discussions on climate change as well as strategies on Northeast," he added.

Apart from participants from across the country, Bora said altogether eight foreign nations -- Vietnam, Myanmar, Thailand, Bangladesh, Nepal, Ghana, Kenya, and Bhutan -- have so far confirmed their participation in the show.

"There will be a total of 402 stalls in the show, to be held at Veterinary College Playground in Khanapara. Of these, 152 will be by farmers and self-help groups, 50 by different departments, 70 by nurseries and 30 will indigenous food stalls," he said.

Manufacturers and dealers of farm machinery and micro irrigation companies will put up 100 stalls, the minister said.