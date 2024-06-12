National

70-Year-Old Man Held For Raping Minor Girl In UP

According to the complaint filed by the girl's mother, the accused kidnapped the 15-year-old and took her to a hut near the village.

Man arrested for allegedly raping minor. |
info_icon

A 70-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping a minor girl in a village here on Tuesday, police said.

According to the complaint filed by the girl's mother, the accused kidnapped the 15-year-old and took her to a hut near the village.

The girl shouted for help when the man forced himself on her, prompting nearby people to rush to the hut and catch him, the complainant said.

The accused was later handed over to the police by these people, she added.

Station House Officer (SHO) Baldirai R B Suman said the girl has been sent for medical examination.

He added that on the basis of the complaint lodged by the girl's mother, a case has been registered against the accused under section 376 (punishment for rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and provision of the POCSO Act.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News Today LIVE, June 12 LIVE: Orange Alert Issued For Heatwave In Delhi; Rahul Holds Roadshow In Wayanad
  2. WHO Confirms Human Case Of Bird Flu In India, 4-Year-Old In West Bengal Infected
  3. BJP To Announce Arunachal Pradesh CM Pick Today, Pema Khandu Likely To Be Retained
  4. Mental Health Institute In Chandigarh Receives Bomb Threat Over Email
  5. Role In Key Counter-Terror Ops To Border Talks With China: Meet Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi, India's Next Army Chief
Entertainment News
  1. Kevin Jonas Reveals He Has Cancer, Urges People To Make Sure They Get Moles Checked
  2. 'Ishq Vishk Rebound' Trailer Review: Rohit Saraf-Pashmina Roshan Promise A Fresh Gen Z Tale Dealing With Friendship And Love
  3. Lalit Pandit Reveals Kumar Sanu Didn't Give Credit To Jatin-Lalit And Anand Bakshi For DDLJ's 'Tujhe Dekh To'
  4. Jibraan Khan Opens Up About Playing Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol's Son In 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham'
  5. All Eyes On Reasi: Kangana Ranaut, Varun Dhawan, Priyanka Chopra And Others Condemn Vaishno Devi Terrorist Attack
Sports News
  1. IND Vs QAT, FIFA WC Qualifiers: 'Will Make You Proud' Says Captain Gurpreet Singh's To Fans
  2. Australia Vs Namibia: Aussies Win Big, Seal Super 8 Berth At T20 World Cup - In Pics
  3. IND Vs QAT, FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: 'Irregular' Goal Killed Dream Of India, Says Igor Stimac
  4. India Vs Qatar, FIFA WC Qualifiers: Stimac's Future Uncertain After Controversial Loss
  5. Reprise Of Arch-Rivalries At T20 World Cup: India, Australia Victorious Again
World News
  1. Putin Likely To Visit North Korea Next Week As Kim Jong Un Hails Close Ties With Moscow
  2. Elon Musk Announces Rollout Of 'Private Likes' Feature To Protect User Privacy On X
  3. Another Aircraft Mystery Solved? Experts Claim They Finally Found The Wreckage Of A 1971 Missing Jet In Lake Chaplain
  4. Polish 'Spider-Man' Arrested While Climbing A 30-Storey Building Without Safety Ropes | VIDEO
  5. Madives President Muizzu Calls His First Visit To India A 'Success'
Latest Stories
  1. Breaking News Today LIVE, June 12 LIVE: Orange Alert Issued For Heatwave In Delhi; Rahul Holds Roadshow In Wayanad
  2. US Navy Deploys Warships After Russian Fleet Nears Florida Coast En-Route To Cuba
  3. Election 2024: Voter Is The Victor
  4. Chandrababu Naidu Oath-Taking: TDP Supremo Sworn-In As Andhra CM; BJP's Majhi Take Oath As Odisha CM Later
  5. India Vs USA, New York Weather Forecast: Will Rain Spoil ICC T20 World Cup, IND Vs USA Match?
  6. Australia Vs Namibia, T20 World Cup Highlights: Ruthless AUS Demolish NAM, Secure Super 8 Berth
  7. Thailand Extends Visa-Free Entry For India, Taiwan And More | Details
  8. Weather Updates, June 12: Heatwave Boils Delhi, Parts Of North India; Rains In Mumbai, Karnataka