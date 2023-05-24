Tuesday, Jun 06, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

5G Network In India Crosses 2 Lakh Sites Mark With Roll Out In Gangotri

Home National

5G Network In India Crosses 2 Lakh Sites Mark With Roll Out In Gangotri

The 5G site at Gangotri was inaugurated by Union Minister for Communications and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

Pushkar Singh Dhami
Pushkar Singh Dhami Photo: PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 24 May 2023 9:22 pm

5G network in India crossed 2 lakh mobile sites with the commissioning of the latest unit in Gangotri on Wednesday.

The 5G site at Gangotri was inaugurated by Union Minister for Communications and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

Related stories

All Illegal Encroachments In Uttarakahnd Will Be Removed: Dhami

U'khand CM Dhami Pays Tribute To Soldiers Killed In Anti-Terror Operation In J-K

U’khand CM Dhami Withdraws Decision Of Daily Cap On Char Dham Pilgrims

"Today practically every minute one 5G site is getting activated. The world is surprised. It is a matter of pride for us that 2 lakh site has been installed in Chardham," Vaishnaw said.

The Prime Minister has said that India will stand along with the world in 5G and take the lead in 6G, he noted.

Vaishnaw said that gone are the days when technology transfers used to be signed.

"Today India has become a technology exporter," Vaishnaw added.

The first 1 lakh 5G sites were rolled out within 5 months of the launch of service by the Prime Minister on October 1. 

The next 1 lakh sites have been rolled out in three months.

"Today, devotees of Chardham have received a present in the form of a 5G site. Now, our border area will also get wrapped up with mobile connectivity. The dream that we saw of high-speed connectivity in the hilly area of Uttarakhand has been fulfilled today," Dhami said.

He said that the start of high-speed service will help in relief and disaster management, surveillance and boost the economy. 

The ministers also dedicated optical fibre connectivity of Chardham -- Badrinath, Kedarnath, Yamnotri and Gangotri -- in Uttarakhand to the nation.

-With PTI Input

Advertisement

Tags

National 5G Networks Network Connection Internet Connectivity Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami Dehradun Uttarakhand
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

US Military Released Video Showing Close Call With Chinese Destroyer In Taiwan Strait

US Military Released Video Showing Close Call With Chinese Destroyer In Taiwan Strait

Salman Khan Brings 'Sexy Back' In New Shirtless Picture In Pool

Salman Khan Brings 'Sexy Back' In New Shirtless Picture In Pool