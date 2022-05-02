Monday, May 02, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

56-Bigha Enemy Property Freed In Gonda

The encroachments have been removed now, he said.

56-Bigha Enemy Property Freed In Gonda

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 02 May 2022 9:43 pm

The district administration has freed a 56-bigha enemy property from encroachers in Akauni village here, officials said on Monday.  An enemy property is the one which is left behind by the people who took the citizenship of Pakistan and China during and after the partition.

Tehsildar of Tarabganj Tehsil Paigam Haidar said that a team of revenue officials along with heavy police force in the presence of senior officials, operated a tractor over the sugarcane crop which was planted on the said piece of land, and destroyed it. In this connection, a case was registered against four encroachers, he said, and added that the owner of the 56-bigha plot of land had gone to Pakistan, and settled there.

Related stories

'Illegal' Property Worth Rs 21 Cr Belonging To UP Ex-MLC's Aide Attached

The encroachments have been removed now, he said. The government has vested enemy properties in the Custodian of Enemy Property for India, an office instituted under the central government. After the India-China war of 1962 and Indo-Pakistan war of 1965, the Enemy Property Act was enacted in 1968, which regulates such properties and lists the custodian's powers.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Encroachments Bigha Enemy Property Freed District Administration Tehsildar Of Tarabganj Tehsil Revenue Officials Senior Official Paigam Haida
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

PIL Filed Against SS Rajamouli’s 'RRR' At Telangana High Court

PIL Filed Against SS Rajamouli’s 'RRR' At Telangana High Court

Alia Bhatt Posts A Monochrome Picture To Mark Rishi Kapoor's Death Anniversary

Alia Bhatt Posts A Monochrome Picture To Mark Rishi Kapoor's Death Anniversary