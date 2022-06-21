Tuesday, Jun 21, 2022
53 New Covid-19 Cases In Odisha

53 new cases of Covid-19 reported in Odisha.

53 New Covid-19 Cases In Odisha
New Covid-19 cases in Odisha (Representational Image) PTI

Updated: 21 Jun 2022 2:30 pm

Bhubaneswar, Odisha recorded 53 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, nine more than the previous day, taking the tally to 12,88,950, the Health Department said.

The toll remained at 9,126 as there were no new deaths in the last 24 hours. Fifty-three other coronavirus patients have died due to comorbidities so far.

There are 292 active COVID-19 cases, while 28 more people have recuperated from the disease, taking the recoveries to 12,79,479, it said.

The daily positivity rate stood at 0.45 per cent as the new infections were detected from 11,749 sample tests, it added.

