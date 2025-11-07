Maharashtra Congress Accuses BJP Of Politicising 150th Anniversary Of ‘Vande Mataram’

Congress alleges BJP is using the national song’s milestone for political polarisation, targeting Muslim MLAs.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Updated on:
Vande Mataram 2025
Folk artistes sing ‘Vande Mataram’ during an event to mark 150 years of the national song, in Jaipur, Friday, Nov. 7, 2025. Photo: PTI; Representative image
  • Maharashtra Congress accuses BJP of politicising 150th anniversary of ‘Vande Mataram’.

  • Congress says BJP targeted Muslim MLAs to fuel religious divisions.

  • MLAs Amin Patel and Aslam Shaikh clarify they have no objection to singing the national song.

The Maharashtra Congress on Friday accused the BJP of "misusing" the 150th anniversary of the national song 'Vande Mataram' to create "political polarisation" and promote "hypocritical nationalism", PTI reported.

Composed by Bankim Chandra Chatterjee, 'Vande Mataram' was first published in the literary journal Bangadarshan on November 7, 1875, and later included in his novel Anandamath in 1882. India’s Constituent Assembly adopted it as the national song on January 24, 1950.

The Congress rejected BJP claims that any of its legislators opposed singing the song, calling the campaign against party MLAs Aslam Shaikh and Amin Patel "false, shameful, and condemnable". Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant said both MLAs had clarified they had no objection to the song. He added, "If BJP leaders wish to sing Vande Mataram, they are welcome to come inside our offices and sing, not outside to create a spectacle."

Accusing the BJP of targeting Muslim legislators to fuel religious divisions, Sawant said, "It is unfortunate that the BJP is trying to communalise an issue linked to national pride. This exposes its divisive politics." He added that while the nation marks 150 years of 'Vande Mataram', the BJP was "misusing the occasion for political polarisation" and indulging in "hypocritical nationalism".

Sawant also said, "Vande Mataram is part of the Congress's very soul. Our freedom fighters courageously sang it against British rule when the RSS had no presence in the freedom movement. Those who once opposed the Constitution, called the tricolour inauspicious and refused to hoist it for 52 years, now claim to be the sole patriots."

He charged that the BJP treated 'Vande Mataram' as an electoral slogan, whereas for the Congress, it symbolises sacrifice and pride. "For us, it's a song of sacrifice and pride. For them, it's a showpiece. They chant 'Vande Mataram' in public, but in their hearts they worship the anti-Constitutional hymn 'Namaste Sada Vatsale'," he said.

Amin Patel, Congress MLA from Mumbadevi in Mumbai, told PTI that the BJP had informed him about plans to sing the song outside his office. "I would like to welcome BJP workers with refreshments if they visit my office for singing Vande Mataram...I would have welcomed them personally, but they will come to my office when I am not around," he said.

Patel further criticised the BJP for recalling 'Vande Mataram' only during election season. "Patriotism is in our blood," he said, adding that the party does not need lessons from the BJP on nationalism.

(With inputs from PTI)

