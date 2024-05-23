National

50-Year-Old Man Kills Self After Setting House On Fire In South Delhi

During the initial enquiry, the police found that Ahmed was an alcoholic and mentally challenged.

50-year-old man dies by suicide
info_icon

A 50-year-old man allegedly committed suicide on Thursday after he set his house on fire in south Delhi, police said.

The deceased was identified as Layeek Ahmed, a resident of Budh Bazar in Sangam Vihar, they said.

According to the police, a PCR call was received at 12.35 am on Thursday regarding a fire at a house and a cylinder blast. A police team rushed to the spot.

"A team was immediately sent to the spot and the house was found burning extensively. Two fire engines had already reached the spot and were dousing the flames. After flames were doused, they recovered Ahmed's burnt body," a senior police officer said.

"His 21-year-old son who works in Noida, was at work when the incident occurred," the officer said.

Ahmed had sent his wife to run some errands for him. He then closed the door and set his house on fire, he said.

"When his wife came back and saw the fire, she raised an alarm," said the officer.

According to the police, a crime team was called on the spot and the body was sent for post-mortem.

