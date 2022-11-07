Monday, Nov 07, 2022
4 Killed As Car Crashes Into Road Divider In Rajasthan's Sriganganaga

Four men were killed while one sustained injuries after their car crashed into a road divider in Rajasthan's Sriganganagar district, police said.

Updated: 07 Nov 2022 5:16 pm

The accident occurred early Monday in Anupgarh town when the group was returning from a birthday party. The bodies were extricated from the mangled remains of the car with the help of gas cutters, they said.

The deceased were identified as Jitendra (25), and Ankush (23), who were siblings, Sahil Juneja (22) and Rohit (23). Wasim Akram is being treated at a hospital, police said.

(Inputs from PTI)

