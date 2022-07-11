Monday, Jul 11, 2022
4 Killed, 10 Injured As Bus, Van Collide Head-On

Flood Photo: PTI

Updated: 11 Jul 2022 10:02 pm

NDRF and SDRF teams have been deployed at different places in Andhra Pradesh as river Godavari remained in spate.

State Disaster Management Authority Managing Director B R Ambedkar said in a release here on Monday night that the flood levels in the Godavari remained at 8.45 lakh cusecs at 8 pm.

The first flood warning signal might be issued by Tuesday morning as a heavy flood has been gushing in from Telangana upstream.

"We have alerted the administration in manuals along the Godavari course. We are constantly monitoring the situation and taking all required precautionary measures," Ambedkar said.

He said National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team has been deployed at Kunavaram in the Alluri Sitarama Raju district.

Fully-geared State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams have been deployed in East Godavari, West Godavari, and Ambedkar Konaseema districts to carry out rescue and relief operations where required.

The SDMA MD asked people not to get into the swollen river for any reason and also avoid travel by boats.

Ambedkar also said a depression in the Bay of Bengal close to the Odisha coast could intensify in the next 48 hours. Under the influence, heavy rains were likely in the coastal districts on Tuesday.

As such, he asked fishermen not to venture into the sea till Wednesday. He asked people living in low-lying areas to remain vigilant.

