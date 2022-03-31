32 COVID-19 Cases, 1 Death In Odisha

Odisha registered 32 more coronavirus cases on Thursday, while there was another fatality, the Health Department said.

There are 385 active COVID-19 cases and 46 Covid-19 patients have recuperated in the last 24 hours. Ten children were among the newly-infected, according to a bulletin.

The daily positivity rate is 0.07 per cent and the infections were detected out of 43,986 sample tests, it said.

The state had logged 59 cases and zero fatality on Wednesday.

The toll mounted to 9,121 as a 75-year-old man succumbed to the contagion. These are confirmed as Covid deaths after an audit.

Fifty-three other coronavirus patients have died due to comorbidities so far, according to data.

The state has logged 12,87,640 cases, including 12,78,081 recoveries, so far.