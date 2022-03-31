Thursday, Mar 31, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

32 COVID-19 Cases, 1 Death In Odisha

There are 385 active COVID-19 cases and 46 Covid-19 patients have recuperated in the last 24 hours, according to a bulletin.

32 COVID-19 Cases, 1 Death In Odisha
Representational Image (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 31 Mar 2022 4:37 pm

Odisha registered 32 more coronavirus cases on Thursday, while there was another fatality, the Health Department said.

There are 385 active COVID-19 cases and 46 Covid-19 patients have recuperated in the last 24 hours. Ten children were among the newly-infected, according to a bulletin.

Related stories

Won't Risk Lifting Mask Mandate Amid COVID-19 Surge In Other Countries: Maha Health Minister

WHO: Covid-19 Deaths Jump By 40%, But Cases Falling Globally

India Records 1,233 New COVID Infections, 31 Deaths

The daily positivity rate is 0.07 per cent and the infections were detected out of 43,986 sample tests, it said.

The state had logged 59 cases and zero fatality on Wednesday.

The toll mounted to 9,121 as a 75-year-old man succumbed to the contagion. These are confirmed as Covid deaths after an audit.

Fifty-three other coronavirus patients have died due to comorbidities so far, according to data.

The state has logged 12,87,640 cases, including 12,78,081 recoveries, so far. 

Tags

National COVID-19 Covid-19 Cases Covid-19 India Active Covid Cases Odisha Rising Covid-19 Cases Coronavirus News Coronavirus Odisha
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Noida Boy Viral Running Video: How Indian TV News Channels Found A New Lab Rat

Noida Boy Viral Running Video: How Indian TV News Channels Found A New Lab Rat

Popular Chai Cafe Chain 'Tea Post' Grabs The Foodprenuer Of The Year 2021 MSME

Popular Chai Cafe Chain 'Tea Post' Grabs The Foodprenuer Of The Year 2021 MSME