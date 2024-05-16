National

3-Year-Old Girl Dies Of Suffocation After Getting Locked In Car In Kota

Pradeep Nagar, the victim's father, had gone to attend a wedding function at Jorawarpura village with his wife and two daughters.

3-year-old girl dies of suffocation in a locked car
A three-year-old girl suffocated to death in a locked car while her parents were attending a wedding function here, police said on Thursday. 

According to police, the incident occurred on Wednesday evening. They identified the victim as Gorvika Nagar. 

Pradeep Nagar, the victim's father, had gone to attend a wedding function at Jorawarpura village with his wife and two daughters. As the family reached the venue, the mother and her elder daughter came out of the car and Pradeep went to park the vehicle, Khatoli police station SHO Banna Lal said.

Presuming that Gorvika went inside the venue with her mother, Pradeep locked the car and went to attend the function. For about two hours, both parents engaged in different groups, the SHO said. 

When they met and asked each other about Gorvika, they realised she was with neither of them and began searching for her, he said.

They found her unconscious in the back seat of the car and rushed her to a hospital where the doctors declared her dead on arrival, Lal said. 

The parents refused to conduct an autopsy and to file a police case, he added.

