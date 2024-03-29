National

3 Teens Swept Away In Ganga In UP’s Kaushambi, Search Op On

"Five men of a village under the police station area had gone for a swim in the Ganga river. They were swept in a strong current," Kokhraj Police Station SHO Indradev said.

PTI
Five people were swept away under a strong current in the Ganga River here on Friday, three of them still missing, police said.

Two of them were rescued by fishermen.

The five, all belonging to the same village, had gone swimming in the river when they were swept away, police said.

The missing have been identified as Abhishek Patel, 18, Aditya Jaiswal, 19, and Shubham Pal, 18, police said.

He said divers and local fishermen have been deployed to search for the missing boys.

