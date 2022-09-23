Friday, Sep 23, 2022
3 Additional Judges Of Karnataka HC Were Elevated As Permanent Judges

According to the law ministry, three more Karnataka High Court judges were elevated to permanent positions on Friday.

Karnataka High Court
Karnataka High Court PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 23 Sep 2022 6:42 pm

Three additional judges of the Karnataka High Court were on Friday elevated as permanent judges in the HC, the law ministry said.

According to a notification issued by the Department of Justice in the law ministry, the three judges are Justices Mohammed Ghouse Shukure Kamal, Rajendra Badamikar, and Khazi Jayabunnisa Mohiuddin.

Their appointments will take effect from the date they assume charge of their respective offices in the High Court.

Additional judges are usually appointed for two years before being elevated as permanent judges.

