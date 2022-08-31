275 New Covid Cases, 1 Death In Odisha

Odisha's COVID-19 tally rose to 13,27,657 on Wednesday as 275 more people, including 45 children, tested positive for the infection, a health department bulletin said.

The COVID-19 death toll rose to 9,176 with one more person succumbing to the infection, while 53 other patients have died due to comorbidities so far, it said.

Odisha had recorded 232 infections and a fatality on Tuesday.

The state has 1,954 active COVID-19 cases, while 302 more people recuperated in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 13,16,474.

The daily positivity rate was at 1.7 per cent as 16,130 samples were tested for the infection in the last 24 hours.

