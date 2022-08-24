259 New Covid Cases Reported In Jammu-Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir registered 259 fresh Covid cases on Wednesday, taking the infection tally in the union territory to 4,76,703 while no fresh death due to the Coronavirus was reported, officials said here.

Twenty-one cases were reported from the Jammu division and 238 cases were reported from the Kashmir valley, the officials said here.

The death toll due to the virus was 4779 as no fresh death was reported from the union territory, the officials said.

There are 2,169 active cases of the disease in the union territory, while the number of recoveries has reached 4,69,755, the officials said.

The officials said there were 51 confirmed cases of mucormycosis (black fungus).

(Inputs from PTI)