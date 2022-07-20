Wednesday, Jul 20, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

25 Houses, 2 Bridges Damaged In Cloudburst In HP's Kinnaur

Due to the cloud burst, water level in drains increased and created a situation of flood, closing down all connectivity roads, state disaster management director Sudesh Mokhta said.

undefined
Several Damages due to Cloudburst Photo: PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 20 Jul 2022 8:37 am

At least 25 houses, two bridges, and a few other properties were damaged in heavy rains and hailstorm in several villages in Kinnaur district here on Tuesday, authorities said.

According to the Kinnaur District Emergency Operations Centre (DEOC), heavy rains, hailstorm, and cloud burst were reported from Pooh upstream such as Leo, Nako, Maling, Kaa, Chango, Yangthang, and Shalakhar.  

Due to the cloud burst, water level in drains increased and created a situation of flood, closing down all connectivity roads, state disaster management director Sudesh Mokhta said.

Related stories

Villages On India-Tibet border In Himachal Pradesh Flooded After Cloudburst

Amarnath Yatra Cloudburst Leaves 15 People Dead, Rescue Operation Called Off: J&K LG Manoj Sinha

Initial Response To Amarnath Cloudburst Kept Death Toll Low: IAF Officer

At least 20 houses, four public toilets, eight cowsheds, and four irrigation kuhals (small canals) in Shalkhar village were damaged, he said.

In Chango village, two houses, four gharats, two cowsheds, three irrigation canals, one pedestrian bridge, and one PWD department bridge were damaged, Mokhta said. Three houses and two cowsheds were destroyed in Leo village, he said.  

Preliminary estimates say properties worth Rs 1.5 crore were wasted consisting of a loss of public property worth at least Rs 90 lakh, and of private properties worth Rs 15 lakh, the official added.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Damaged Cloudburst Connectivity Roads State Disaster Management Pedestrian Bridge PWD Department Bridge Loss Of Public Property Private Property
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Maharashtra: 12 Shiv Sena Members of Parliament Will Form Separate Group And Meet Lok Sabha Speaker, Claims Party MP

Maharashtra: 12 Shiv Sena Members of Parliament Will Form Separate Group And Meet Lok Sabha Speaker, Claims Party MP

Why Is Rupee Falling And How Will It Impact The Indian Economy And People? 

Why Is Rupee Falling And How Will It Impact The Indian Economy And People? 