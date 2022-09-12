Monday, Sep 12, 2022
241 New Covid-19 Cases In Bengal

West Bengal's Covid-19 tally rose to 21,09,331 on Sunday as 241 more people tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 12 Sep 2022 7:53 am

The toll remained unchanged at 21,482 as no fresh fatality was recorded in the last 24 hours.

The discharge rate was at 98.89 percent as 223 more people were cured of the disease, taking the total number of recoveries to 20,85,872.

The administration has thus far tested over 2.6 crore samples for COVID-19, including 7,363 in the last 24 hours, it said, adding that the positivity rate was at 3.27 percent.

(Inputs from PTI)

