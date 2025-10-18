Renowned Chinese Physicist And Nobel Laureate Chen Ning Yang Dies At 103

Yang is credited with co-developing a theoretical framework that would later revolutionise modern physics known as Yang–Mills theory.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: abhijay vaish
Updated on:
Updated on:
Renowned Chinese Physicist And Nobel Laureate Chen Ning Yang Dies At 103
Chen Ning Yang Photo: AP
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Chen Ning Yang, the celebrated Chinese theoretical physicist and Nobel Prize winner, passed away in Beijing on Saturday at the age of 103.

  • One of Yang’s most influential achievements came in 1954 when he collaborated with American physicist Robert Mills to develop a theoretical framework that would later revolutionise modern physics.

  • Beyond his scientific legacy, Yang is also remembered for inspiring a new era of confidence in Chinese science.

Chen Ning Yang, the celebrated Chinese theoretical physicist and Nobel Prize winner, passed away in Beijing on Saturday at the age of 103.

Born in 1922 in Hefei, located in eastern China’s Anhui Province, Yang’s remarkable academic journey took him to the United States in the 1940s, where he pursued advanced studies and held several teaching positions at prestigious institutions. In 1957, his groundbreaking contributions to physics earned him the Nobel Prize, as reported by Chinese state media.

One of Yang’s most influential achievements came in 1954 when he collaborated with American physicist Robert Mills to develop a theoretical framework that would later revolutionise modern physics. The equations they produced, now known as the Yang–Mills theory, proved as foundational to particle physics as Einstein’s theory of relativity had been to gravity and spacetime.

Pierre Agostini, Ferenc Krausz and Anne L’Huillier were awarded Nobel Prize in Physics in 2023. - null
3 Scientists To Receive Nobel Prize In Physics For Looking At Electrons In Atoms During Tiniest Of Split Seconds

BY

Their work provided the essential mathematical underpinnings for what is now known as the Standard Model, a unifying theory that describes how three of the universe’s four fundamental forces (the electromagnetic, weak, and strong interactions) govern the behavior of subatomic particles. The theory remains a pillar of contemporary physics.

Related Content
Related Content

“Yang was one of the greatest theoretical physicists of the 20th century,” said Shi Yu, a physics professor and associate director at the Wilczek Quantum Centre, part of the Shanghai Institute for Advanced Studies. Speaking to the South China Morning Post, she emphasised the immense impact of his work: “Without Yang–Mills theory, there would be no Standard Model.”

Beyond his scientific legacy, Yang is also remembered for inspiring a new era of confidence in Chinese science. At a time when many in China questioned their place in the global scientific community, Yang’s achievements served as a powerful reminder that Chinese scientists could compete and collaborate at the highest international levels.

“His greatest contribution may well be the shift in mindset he inspired,” Shi noted. “He showed generations of Chinese scientists that they were capable of standing shoulder to shoulder with the best minds in the world.”

With PTI inputs

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. New Zealand Vs England LIVE Cricket Score, 1st T20I: Rain Delays 2nd Innings|ENG All Out For 153/6

  2. PAK Vs NZ Live Score, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Muneeba Ali Gives A Positive Start To Pakistan|12/0 (1.2)

  3. Bangladesh Vs West Indies LIVE Cricket Score, 1st ODI: Shepherd Strikes Early, Dismisses Saif Hassan LBW

  4. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 LIVE Score, Round One Day 4 Updates: Ishan Kishan's Jharkhand Crushes Tamil Nadu

  5. Pakistan Vs Afghanistan: ACB Boycotts Tri-Series After 3 Players Killed In Pakistani Airstrike

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Raducanu Ends 2025 Season Due To Illness, To Continue With Coach Roig

  2. Six Kings Slam: Sinner Relishing Semi-Final Clash With Djokovic After Beating Tsitsipas

  3. Naomi Osaka Battles Past Suzan Lamens To Reach Japan Open Quarter-Finals

  4. Naomi Osaka Vs Wakana Sonobe: Top Seed Launches Japan Open Campaign With Dominant Win

  5. Jessica Pegula Vs Coco Gauff, Wuhan Open 2025 Final: Gauff Seals Comfortable Win In All-American Clash

Badminton News

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ardianto-Hidayat Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Pair Win Tight Battle To Move To Semi-Final

  3. Denmark Open 2025: Lakshya Sen Stuns Antonsen To Enter QFs; Satwik-Chirag Secure Win

  4. Arctic Open 2025: Lakshya Sen Exits, Tharun Mannepalli Keeps Indian Hopes Alive

  5. Pramod Bhagat Wins Three Gold Medals At Abia Para Badminton International

Trending Stories

National News

  1. India Rejects UK Sanctions On Gujarat Oil Refinery, Cites 'No Double Standards' In Energy Trade

  2. How Indian Universities Are Clamping Down Free Speech On Their Campuses

  3. Keshav Kunj: The Sangh’s Capital Stage For Its Next Century

  4. Day In Pics: October 17, 2025

  5. Collegium’s Transfer Of Justice Sreedharan Draws Sharp Criticism From Legal Experts

Entertainment News

  1. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

  2. Baahubali And The Perils Of Uncritically Defending Flawed Characters

  3. A Stitch in a Lifetime

  4. Eight Films That Look Beyond The Saffron Facade

  5. Amma’s Pride Review | Unflinching Parental Love That Moves Mountains

US News

  1. Trump Claims Pakistan-Afghanistan Conflict Will Be An ‘Easy One’ To Solve

  2. Trump Says It's Too Early To Discuss Tomahawk Missiles In Talks with Zelenskyy

  3. Trump Says Gaza Hostages Should Be Released Monday Or Tuesday As Israeli Government Approves Peace Plan

  4. Trump Administration Labels Certain U.S. Cities As ’War Zones’

  5. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

World News

  1. Hamas Reaffirms Commitment To Ceasefire As Delays In Returning Hostages’ Bodies Fray Nerves

  2. Trump Says Modi Pledged To End India’s Russian Oil Imports

  3. Pakistan’s Khawaja Asif Signals Readiness For ‘Two-Front War,’ Citing India Amid Taliban Conflict

  4. Trump Says ‘No Choice But To Go In And Kill’ Hamas If Violence Continues

  5. Iran Condemns Ongoing Israeli Attacks In Lebanon As ‘Ceasefire Violation’

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, October 18, 2025: Predictions for Gemini, Virgo, Pisces, and All Zodiac Signs

  2. Weekly Horoscope For October 19–25, 2025: Positive Shifts Await Aries, Taurus, and Pisces

  3. Judicial Inquiry Ordered Into Leh Violence: Ladakh CS Says Demand For Transparent Probe Fulfilled

  4. Dangal Actor Zaira Wasim Announces Her Wedding; Shares First Pics From The Nikaah

  5. International Legal Cooperation Now Integral To Judiciary, Says Justice Surya Kant

  6. Dude Vs Bison Box Office Collection Day 1: Pradeep Ranganathan's Rom-Com Powerbombs Dhruv Vikram's Sports Drama

  7. Pakistan Vs Afghanistan: ACB Boycotts Tri-Series After 3 Players Killed In Pakistani Airstrike

  8. Thanal OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Atharvaa Murali, Lavanya Tripathi’s Tamil Action Thriller