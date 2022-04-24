Sunday, Apr 24, 2022
Home National

3 Militants Killed In Encounter With Security Forces In J&K’s Pulwama

Kashmir: The encounter between security forces and militants took place in south Kashmir's Pulwama village-Pahoo.

Security forces kill two militants in JK's Pulwama.(File photo-Representational image) AP Photo/Dar Yasin

Updated: 24 Apr 2022 6:25 pm

Two militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Sunday, police said.

Based on specific inputs about the presence of militants in the Pahoo area of Pulwama in south Kashmir, security forces launched a search operation there, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the militants fired upon the security personnel, who retaliated.

In the exchange of firing, two militants have been killed so far, the official said, adding their identity and group affiliation is being ascertained.

:Later, police said another militant was killed in the encounter. 

(With PTI inputs)
 

National Jammu And Kashmir Encounters Pulwama Security Forces Militants Separatism/Militancy/Insurgency Kashmir News Kashmir Jammu South Kashmir
