Friday, Sep 02, 2022
2 Maoists Killed In Jharkhand

Two CPI(Maoist) members were gunned down in an operation at Baruda forest in Kuchai police station area, said deputy inspector general of police, Kolhan division, Ajay Linda.

Security forces in
Security forces .

Updated: 02 Sep 2022 6:50 pm

Two Maoists were killed in a gunfight with the security forces in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharsawan district on Friday morning, police said. The Maoists were killed during a joint operation by the CRPF's CoBRA, Jharkhand Jaguar and the state police, they said.

"Two CPI(Maoist) members were gunned down in an operation at Baruda forest in Kuchai police station area," deputy inspector general of police, Kolhan division, Ajay Linda told PTI.

They were identified as 32-year-old Kali Munad and Reela Mala Manjhi, 22, he said. Their bodies were recovered along with arms and ammunition, including an SLR, over 100 live cartridges, magazines, detonators and wireless sets, the official said.

The gunfight between the security forces and the Maoists lasted for more than an hour. 

(With PTI Inputs)

National Maoists Security Forces Seraikela-Kharsawan District CRPF's CoBRA Jharkhand Jaguar CPI(Maoist) Members Jharkhand Police Deputy Inspector General Of Police Ajay Linda
