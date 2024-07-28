National

2 Killed In Elephant Attack In Jharkhand's East Singhbhum

The elephant attacked the old man suddenly and dragged him to a distance before killing him.

Jharkhand elephant attack.(Representational image) |
Jharkhand elephant attack.(Representational image) | Photo: PTI
info_icon

Two persons including a woman were killed in elephant attack in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district, a forest official said on Sunday.

A septuagenarian man was crushed to death by a pachyderm when he went out to relieve in a forest near Chauthia village in the early hours of Sunday, the official said.

A V Mukesh - X/@mathrubhumieng
Malayalam Channel Cameraman Killed In Elephant Attack In Kerala

BY PTI

The elephant attacked the old man suddenly and dragged him to a distance before killing him.

In another incident, an elderly woman was killed under the debris of a wall that collapsed in an attack by a wild elephant in Dighi village late on Saturday night.

The woman identified as Baso Hansdah, a widow, was sleeping when the elephant attacked her house and broke the wall, which fell on her.

Divisional Forest Officer (Dhalbhum) Saba Alam Ansari confirmed both incidents.

Wild Elephants Trample Man To Death In Tamil Nadu | - Representational Image
Farmer Trampled To Death By Elephant In Tamil Nadu's Erode; Body Recovered After 15 Hours

BY PTI

He said details of the incident were being awaited.

On being informed of the incidents, a forest department team rushed to the spot to investigate it.

Meanwhile, in protest against the incidents of elephant attack, enraged villagers put up a road blockade on Sunday morning on Chakulia-Matiyana main road demanding adequate compensation.

Forest department officials and police rushed to the spot and assured to look into their demand as per the provisions of the forest department, SDPO (Ghatsila) Ajit Kumar Kujjur said.

He said both bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IRE Vs ZIM, One-Off Test, Day 4 Live Score: Visitors On The Brink Of Victory In Belfast
  2. India Vs Sri Lanka Final Live Score, Women's Asia Cup 2024: Openers Smriti, Shafali Come Out Firing In Dambulla
  3. ENG Vs WI, 3rd Test, Day 3 Live Score: West Indies On The Look Out For Batting Miracle At Edgbaston
  4. India Vs Sri Lanka Final Toss Update, Women's Asia Cup: Harmanpreet & Co Bat First In Dambulla
  5. IND Vs SL, 1st T20I: Suryakumar Yadav Is A Bowlers’ Captain, Says Axar Patel
Football News
  1. Paris Olympic Games 2024 Football Roundup: Win For USA, Ukraine, Argentina - All Match Reports
  2. Football At Paris Olympics: Canada Deducted Six Points, Coaches Banned Over Drone Spying Scandal
  3. Chelsea 1-4 Celtic: Ruthless Bhoys Brush Maresca's Men Aside
  4. English Premier League: Manchester United Made Right Decision By Keeping Ten Hag, Says Onana
  5. Fabio Carvalho Committed To 'Making Statement' In Liverpool Pre-season
Tennis News
  1. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Osaka Crashes Out In First Round To Fierce Kerber
  2. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Alcaraz And Nadal Storm Through First Round
  3. Andy Murray Brands London 2012 Gold Pinnacle Of Career: 'It Is Once In A Lifetime'
  4. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Novak Djokovic Makes Dominant Start To Gold Medal Bid
  5. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Carlos Alcaraz Races Into Second Round
Hockey News
  1. IND 3-2 NZ, Paris Olympics 2024: It Was Good Wake-Up Call, Says Indian Goalkeeper Sreejesh
  2. India Vs New Zealand Highlights, Paris Olympic Games 2024: Captain Harmanpreet Wins It 3-2 For Nervy IND
  3. India 3-2 New Zealand, Paris Olympics: Harmanpreet's Late Strike Wins It For Hockey Team
  4. India Vs Argentina Hockey Live Streaming, Paris Olympic Games 2024: When And Where To Watch Pool B Match
  5. Matt Dawson: Australian Hockey Star Cuts Off Finger To Fulfill Paris Olympics 2024 Dream

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Delhi Coaching Centre Deaths News LIVE: Scary Visuals Of Flooded Basement Surface; Fire Dept Says 'NOC Was Given For Storage'
  2. Centre Issues Clarification After Tax Clearance Certificate Generates Outrage Among Netizens | Details
  3. Weather News Highlights: Rain Lashes Over Madhya Pradesh; Light Showers Expected In Delhi-NCR
  4. Puja Khedkar Row: Centre's Panel Submits Report On Controversial IAS Officer
  5. 'Blasphemy': Online Tutor Faces Criticism For Comparing Lord Ram With Mughal Emperor Akbar; Apologises Later
Entertainment News
  1. 'Raayan' Box Office Collection Day 2: Dhanush's Action-Drama Picks Pace, Earns Rs 13.75 Crore
  2. 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani': Karan Johar Pens A Note Of Gratitude As Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt Starrer Turns One
  3. Robert Downey Jr Returns To Marvel Not As Iron Man But As Doctor Doom - Watch Viral Video Inside
  4. Ranbir Kapoor Reveals Alia Bhatt Adjusted Her 'Loud' Tone After Marriage: She Changed More For Me
  5. 'Deadpool & Wolverine' Box Office Collection 2: Hugh Jackman-Ryan Reynolds Starrer Earns Rs 44 Crore In India
US News
  1. Taylor Swift's Olympic Surprise: 'Ready For It?' Hits Paris 2024 Primetime
  2. Columbia Mall Shooting Leaves 1 Dead, No Active Shooter: Police
  3. Watch: Taylor Swift Fans Enjoy Free 'Eras Tour' Concert From Munich's Olympia Berg Hill
  4. Cinnamon Recall: FDA Warns Of High Lead Levels In ALB Flavor Cinnamon Powder Across Four States
  5. NYC’s Chinatown Night Market Is Back Amid Challenges
World News
  1. North Korea Vows 'Total Destruction' Of Enemies, Says US & South Korea 'Hell-Bent' On Starting Nuclear War
  2. France Train Attack: Rail Services To Return To Normal On Monday; Hunt For Vandals Still On
  3. Israel Targets South Lebanon After Golan Heights Rocket Attack, IDF Confirms Attacks On Hezbollah Posts
  4. Congo: Seven Killed After Stampede At Music Concert In Kinshasa
  5. Mali Rebel Coalition Kills Dozens Of Soldiers And Russian Wagner Mercenaries
Latest Stories
  1. What Kind Of Luck Do 'People Born On Saturday' Have?
  2. Paris Olympic Games 2024 Opening Ceremony: FRA Prez Declares The Games Open - In Pics
  3. Farah Khan's Mother Passes Away: Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Shilpa Shetty And Others Pay Their Last Respects
  4. Daily Horoscope For Today, July 27, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  5. NITI Aayog: PM Modi Chairs Meeting; Know Who Is In, Who Is Not | Full List
  6. 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Kush Shah Quits The Show, Introduces New Goli- Watch Video
  7. Paris Olympics 2024: Olympic Flag Raised Upside Down In Rain-Soaked Opening Ceremony
  8. Weekly Horoscope for July 28th to August 3rd: Discover Astrological Insights for All Zodiac Signs