National

Farmer Trampled To Death By Elephant In Tamil Nadu's Erode; Body Recovered After 15 Hours

The villagers informed the forest officials and Burgur police at about 6 pm, but due to lack of light in the area, both the police and forest personnel could not reach the spot and recover the body of the deceased Maadhan

Representational Image
Wild Elephants Trample Man To Death In Tamil Nadu | Photo: Representational Image
info_icon

A rogue elephant killed a farmer in Burgur forest area in Erode district on Tuesday, and his dead body was recovered after about 15 hours, police officials said.

According to the police, Maadhan, 48, of Bejalatti forest area in Burgur forest range under the Erode District Forest area, who owned more than five or six cows and goats, went to the Ponnachiamman temple area in the forest to let his cattle graze. Around 4 pm on Tuesday, a rogue elephant, which strayed into the area, attacked Maadhan and trampled him to death on the spot.

The villagers informed the forest officials and Burgur police at about 6 pm, but due to lack of light in the area, both the police and forest personnel could not reach the spot and recover the body of the deceased Maadhan.

The police team, along with forest officials, went to the spot on Wednesday morning and recovered the body. It has been sent to Anthiyur Government Hospital for autopsy.

Burgur police have registered a case of death due to trampling by elephant and are investigating.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Why Was Hemant Soren's Bail Plea On Similar Grounds As Arvind Kejriwal Disregarded By Supreme Court?
  2. Medical Student Dies By Suicide At AIIMS Hostel In Raipur
  3. Swati Maliwal Says ‘Everyone In AAP Under Pressure To Speak Dirty Things Against Me’
  4. Coast Guard Rescues 13 Crew Members From Distressed Fishing Vessel Off Kerala Coast
  5. Day In Pics: May 22, 2024
Entertainment News
  1. 'Trigger Warning' Trailer Review: Jessica Alba, As A Special Forces Commando, Sets Out To Avenge Her Father's Death
  2. Did You Know? Abhishek Bachchan Thought Mani Ratnam Wanted To Contact Amitabh Bachchan When He Approached Him For 'Yuva'
  3. Ajith Kumar Starrer 'Good Bad Ugly's Digital Rights Reportedly Sold For Rs 95 Crore
  4. Akshay Kumar Reveals Rahul Sharma Is 'Madly In Love' With Asin, Talks About Their Relationship
  5. Prarthana's Driving Lesson Takes A Tragic Turn In 'Pushpa Impossible'
Sports News
  1. 'Welcome To The Playoffs' – Jaylen Brown Hails Celtics' Mentality After OT Win Over Pacers
  2. Kieran Mckenna: Ipswich Town Boss Shutting Out Speculation Amid Chelsea, Brighton Links
  3. Today's Sports Updates LIVE: RR To Face RCB In IPL 2024 Eliminator, Ronaldo In Portugal Squad
  4. ICC T20 World Cup 2024, Pakistan Preview: Key Players, Fixtures And Previous Records
  5. Sunrisers Will Continue To Take The Ultra Aggressive Approach, Says Assistant Coach Helmot
World News
  1. Woman Found Living In Michigan Grocery Store Sign Calls It A 'Safe Spot'
  2. As Singapore Airlines Flight Visuals Flood Social Media, Know What Is Turbulence And When It Turns Dangerous
  3. Singapore Airlines Flight: Who Was Geoffrey Kitchen, Man Who Died In Turbulence, What Caused His Death?
  4. More Than 3,000 Pakistanis Return Home From Kyrgyzstan After Recent Attacks On Foreigners
  5. UK Cop Caught 'Assaulting' Man On Wheelchair On Cam; Norfolk Police Launches Probe
Latest Stories
  1. Archery World Cup Stage 2 Qualifying Round: Jyothi Vennam Finishes 4th To Take India To 2nd
  2. Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: PM Modi Says INDI Alliance 'Has Disease Worse Than Cancer'; EC Comes Down Heavily On BJP, Congress
  3. IND Vs ARG, Men's FIH Pro League 2023-24, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  4. Kundli's Factory Workers Are Caught Between Low Wages And Life-Threatening Conditions
  5. Global Cities Index 2024: At 350, New Delhi Is The Highest Ranked in India| Where Do Other Indian Cities Rank?
  6. KKR Vs SRH, IPL 2024 Playoffs: Who Won Yesterday's Indian Premier League Qualifier 1? Check Highlights And Key Moments
  7. Cannes 2024: Shahana Goswami, Sunita Rajwar Strike A Pose With Sandhya Suri Ahead Of 'Santosh' Screening
  8. Today's Sports Updates LIVE: RR To Face RCB In IPL 2024 Eliminator, Ronaldo In Portugal Squad