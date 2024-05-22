Farmer Trampled To Death By Elephant In Tamil Nadu's Erode; Body Recovered After 15 Hours

According to the police, Maadhan, 48, of Bejalatti forest area in Burgur forest range under the Erode District Forest area, who owned more than five or six cows and goats, went to the Ponnachiamman temple area in the forest to let his cattle graze. Around 4 pm on Tuesday, a rogue elephant, which strayed into the area, attacked Maadhan and trampled him to death on the spot.