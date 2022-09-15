114 New Covid-19 Cases, No Deaths In Telangana

Hyderabad, Sep 15 (PTI) Telangana on Thursday recorded 114 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 8,36,411 so far. Hyderabad district reported the highest number of cases with 48.

A Health Department bulletin said 130 people recuperated from the infection, raising the cumulative number of recoveries to 8,31,508 till date. The recovery rate stood at 99.41 per cent.

No fresh fatality due to the infectious disease occurred and the death toll continued to be 4,111. The bulletin said 10,804 samples were tested today.

The number of active cases was 792, it said.

