National

11 Members Of Organised Crime Gang Arrested: Punjab DGP

He further said that the arrested accused were involved in organised criminal activities such as attempt to murder, robbery and drug smuggling.

Advertisement

File Image
11 Members Of Organised Crime Gang Arrested: Punjab DGP Photo: File Image
info_icon

The Punjab Police Anti-Gangster Task Force, in a joint operation with central agencies and Jammu and Kashmir Police, has arrested 11 members of an organised criminal gang.

"In a major breakthrough, #AGTF Punjab in a joint operation with Central agencies & J&K Police, has arrested 11 members of an organised criminal gang operated by Charanjit Singh @ Raju Shooter," Punjab's Director General of Police, Gaurav Yadav said in a post on X on Friday.

Yadav said the gang, in September 2023, was involved in a failed attempt to loot a bank in Dhotian village in Tarn Taran during which a police officer was critically wounded in firing by the accused.

Advertisement

"On April 16, 2024 associates of Raju shooter had orchestrated his escape from Civil Hospital, Tarn Taran where he was admitted for treatment," the DGP said in his post.

He further said that the arrested accused were involved in organised criminal activities such as attempt to murder, robbery and drug smuggling.

Recovery of four weapons -- three  pistols and a double barrel gun -- and 26 live cartridges was made from the arrested gang members, the X post added.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. South Karnataka Heads For Polls Amid Farmers’ Outrage Over Drought, Cauvery Dispute And Saffronisation Attempts
  2. BJP Faces Formidable Challenge In Politically Fractured Maharashtra
  3. LS Polls: Rahul Gandhi, Arun Govil, Shashi Tharoor Among Bigwigs In Fray In Phase 2 | Key Candidates & Seats
  4. KKR Vs PBKS, IPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India, Pakistan And Nepal
  5. Lok Sabha 2024: Key Faces In The Fray For Phase Two
  6. 969 Mn Voters, 543 Seats, 7 Weeks: India's Lok Sabha Elections, World's Largest Democratic Excercise, In Numbers
  7. Sports LIVE Updates: Manchester City Blank Brighton 4-0 In English Premier League
  8. KKR Vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Punjab Kings Today's Match Prediction, Fantasy XI, Pitch Report - All You Need To Know