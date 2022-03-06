Sunday, Mar 06, 2022
11 Injured As Terrorists Hurl Grenade At Security Forces In J&K's Srinagar

"At about 4:20 pm, terrorists hurled a grenade upon police and security forces deployment at Hari Singh High Street," a police official said.

Grenade attack in Srinagar, 6th March 2022.(Representational image) PTI photo

Updated: 06 Mar 2022 10:23 pm

At least 11 people, including a policeman, were injured after terrorists hurled a grenade at security forces in the Hari Singh High Street locality of the city on Sunday, police said.


"At about 4:20 pm, terrorists hurled a grenade upon police and security forces deployment at Hari Singh High Street," a police official said. He said a policeman and 10 civilians sustained splinter injuries in the explosion.


The injured were rushed to the Shri Maharaja Hari Singh (SMHS) hospital, he added. The area has been cordoned off and a hunt launched to nab the culprits, the official said. 

With PTI inputs.

Tags

National Grenade Blast Grenade Attack Grenade Explosion Srinagar Kashmir News Jammu And Kashmir Kashmir Kashmir Valley Jammu And Kashmir Police Srinagar Kashmir J&K: Jammu & Kashmir India
