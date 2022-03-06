11 Injured As Terrorists Hurl Grenade At Security Forces In J&K's Srinagar

At least 11 people, including a policeman, were injured after terrorists hurled a grenade at security forces in the Hari Singh High Street locality of the city on Sunday, police said.



"At about 4:20 pm, terrorists hurled a grenade upon police and security forces deployment at Hari Singh High Street," a police official said. He said a policeman and 10 civilians sustained splinter injuries in the explosion.



The injured were rushed to the Shri Maharaja Hari Singh (SMHS) hospital, he added. The area has been cordoned off and a hunt launched to nab the culprits, the official said.

With PTI inputs.