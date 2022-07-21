Thursday, Jul 21, 2022
'Vriksh Dindi' Held In Parched Latur; Citizens Told To Plant Saplings

Planting saplings along the river banks will help the district get water for irrigation, said Collector Prithviraj BP.

 A 'vriksh dindi' or a tree procession was held along the banks of Manjara river.

Updated: 21 Jul 2022 9:03 pm

 A 'vriksh dindi' or a tree procession was held in Maharashtra's Latur district on Thursday to highlight the importance of afforestation to tide over a perennial scarcity of water in the region.

Students from local colleges and schools, officials and non-governmental organisations took part in the procession, which moved through 14 villages along the banks of Manjara river.

(With PTI inputs)

