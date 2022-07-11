Monday, Jul 11, 2022
'Population Imbalance' Should Not Be Allowed To Happen: UP CM Adityanath

Yogi Adityanath said programmes pertaining to awareness of population stabilisation have been running for the past five decades.

Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath

Updated: 11 Jul 2022 4:37 pm

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said population control programme must go ahead successfully but at the same time "population imbalance" should not be allowed to happen.

Speaking at a function to mark the commencement of 'population control fortnight', he noted, "When we talk about family planning/population stabilisation, we have to keep in mind that the population control programme must go ahead successfully, but at the same time, a situation of population imbalance should not be allowed to happen."

He said programmes pertaining to awareness of population stabilisation have been running for the past five decades. On one scale, population is an achievement of the society, but this will remain an achievement only when the society remains healthy and disease-free, he added.

"If we have skilled manpower, it is an achievement for the society, but where there are diseases, shortage of resources and disorder, population explosion becomes a challenge on its own," the chief minister's office tweeted in Hindi.

Stating that Uttar Pradesh is the most populous state in the country, Adityanath noted, "ASHA sisters, Aaganwadi workers, village pradhans, teachers and others can work together with the health department. Collective efforts are needed in this direction."

Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak and Minister of State for Health Mayankeshwar Sharan Singh were also present on the occasion.

(with inputs from PTI)

