Thursday, Aug 25, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

'One Nation, One Man, One Fertilizer': Congress’ Dig At Government's ‘Single Fertilizer Brand Order'

In a bid to bring about uniformity in fertiliser brands across the country, the government issued an order directing all companies to sell their products under a single brand name of 'Bharat', media reports said.

One Nation, One Man, One Fertilizer
One Nation, One Man, One Fertilizer

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 25 Aug 2022 12:30 pm

The Congress on Thursday slammed the government's reported order directing all fertilizer companies to sell their products under a single brand, describing it as "one nation, one man, one fertilizer".

In a bid to bring about uniformity in fertiliser brands across the country, the government issued an order directing all companies to sell their products under a single brand name of 'Bharat', media reports said.

"Nothing that the Sarvavyapi does for self-promotion should surprise us anymore. Latest is the decision to sell all fertilizers under one brand and that too as part of PM-BJP (Bharatiya Janurvarak Pariyojana)," Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said.

Related stories

Efforts Will Be Made Till Last Moment To Persuade Rahul Gandhi To Take Over Reins Of Congress Again: Ashok Gehlot

Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia Can Get Bharat Ratna Under 'Category For Corruption': Congress On Excise Policy Probe

'Bharat Jodo Yatra': Congress Launches Logo, Website For The Yatra From Kanyakumari To Kashmir

"One Nation, One Man, One Fertilizer!" he tweeted.

-With PTI Input

Tags

National Government Schemes Fertiliser Schemes Politics Central Government Indian National Congress (INC) BJP New Delhi
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Planning A Trip To Europe? Here Are 5 Reasons Why You Must Think Twice Before You Begin Your Journey

Planning A Trip To Europe? Here Are 5 Reasons Why You Must Think Twice Before You Begin Your Journey

Five Glorious Waterfalls Of Odisha

Five Glorious Waterfalls Of Odisha