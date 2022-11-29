Tuesday, Nov 29, 2022
Home National

'Not A Big Issue...': Karnataka Minister Remarks After Muslim Student Called 'Kasab'

The minister of the BJP-ruled state further asked why there is an issue if someone spoke about Kasab. 

Karnataka Minister BC Nagesh
Karnataka Minister BC Nagesh PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 29 Nov 2022 6:11 pm

A day after a college professor was suspended for making derogatory remarks about a Muslim student, Karnataka Education Minister BC Nagesh said that it's "not a big issue". 

The minister of the BJP-ruled state further said, "Almost everyone uses words like 'Ravan' or 'Shakuni' every day. Even in the assembly, many times we've spoken like this. It doesn't become an issue."

The minister further asked why there is an issue if someone spoke about Kasab. 

Ajmal Kasab was a Pakistan-based terrorist, who was captured following the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack and was executed in 2012. 

In a video that went viral last week, a professor at the Manipal Institute of Technology, Udupi had asked a Muslim student his name. And upon hearing the same, he said "Oh you're like Kasab."

The video shows the student and the professor breaking out in a war of words and later the professor had apologised for the unthoughtful remark. 

Later in a statement, the institute said, "We would like everyone to know that the institute does not condone this kind of behavior and this isolated incident will be dealt with in accordance with the laid down policy."

