'Kashmir More Dangerous Today Than 1990s': Hindu Families Leaving The Valley Following Militant Attacks

With a rise in targeted killings of migrant labourers rehabilitated under Prime Minister Modi's relief package, another wave of Kashmiri Pandits and migrant Hindus are allegedly leaving the Valley. Several panic-stricken employees are now highlighting the worsening condition of militant attacks in the Valley.



According to media reports, an employee under the PM package said that an estimated number of 30-40 families have left Srinagar as their demands have not been met, citing issues around safety. Speaking to reporters, he said, "Today's Kashmir is more dangerous than the 1990s. The most important question is why our people were locked in our colonies. Why administration is hiding their failure?”



Locals have raised the fear that when police personnel are not safe, how can citizens be expected to remain safe.



As families have now started leaving the Valley, Kashmiri Pandit Sangarsh Samiti (KPSS) has demanded security for families leaving Kashmir till the Banihal tunnel.



ALSO READ: J&K Lt Gen Manoj Sinha To Meet Amit Shah In Delhi Amid Rise In Targeted Killings In Valley





Taking to Twitter, KPSS said, “Kashmiri Pandit Package employees in Mattan have requested DC Anantnag to provide them security till Banihal tunnel as they will be mass migration tomorrow to Jammu. DC and SSP Anantnag are present in Mattan Transit camp Anantnag."



Kashmiri Pandit Package employees in Mattan have requested DC Anantnag to provide them security for tomorrow till Banihal tunnel as they will be mass migrating tomorrow to Jammu.

DC, SSP Anantnag at present in Mattan Transit camp Anantnag — KPSS (@KPSSamiti) June 2, 2022





Blaming the BJP government, National Conference spokesman Tanvir Sadiq said that the ruling party has mishandled the Kashmir administration and deemed the exit of Kashmiri Pandits 'unfortunate'.



On Thursday two men, including a banker, were shot dead by militants in Kashmir's Budgam district, while another person was left injured. Earlier a teacher from Jammu rehabilitated under PM's package for Kashmiri Pandits, was also shot dead in south Kashmir.



ALSO READ: Kashmiri Pandit Employees Demand Relocation To Safe Places Outside Kashmir Valley



Meanwhile, mainstream political parties condemned the attack on migrant labourers, saying there was a “total breakdown of law and order” in the Union Territory.



A group of Kashmiri Pandit employees had also staged a protest against targeted killings and demanded their relocation to safe places outside Kashmir Valley, days after a community member, Rahul Bhat, was killed by terrorists in his office in Budgam district.