J&K Lt Gen Manoj Sinha To Meet Amit Shah In Delhi Amid Rise In Targeted Killings In Valley

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has been called to Delhi for a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah following a series of militant attacks or targeted killings in a week. Shah and Sinha's meeting in the national capital comes a day after the Union Home Minister met National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and intelligence officials.



On Thursday two men, including a banker, were shot dead by militants in Kashmir's Budgam district, while another person was left injured. Earlier a teacher from Jammu rehabilitated under PM's package for Kashmiri Pandits, was also shot dead in south Kashmir.



"The government has made us hostages. We are not being allowed to leave our homes. We are all scared. There is a security failure in Kashmir. We implore the LG (Lieutenant Governor) to let us leave for Jammu," said a member of the community in an SOS video posted online.



Meanwhile, mainstream political parties condemned the attack on migrant labourers, saying there was a “total breakdown of law and order” in the Union Territory.



Earlier in May, Sinha had said the issues faced by Kashmiri Pandits working in the valley, including their safety concerns, will be addressed.



A group of Kashmiri Pandit employees had also staged a protest against targeted killings and demanding their relocation to safe places outside Kashmir Valley, days after a community member, Rahul Bhat, was killed by terrorists in his office in Budgam district.

