'In Name Of Agniveer, BJP Playing With Emotions': Rahul Gandhi At Bharat Jodo Yatra

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi raised the issue of rising prices of essential commodities and the government's move to 'hike' the prices of diesel, petrol, and gas cylinders, the basic needs of farmers. 

Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi in Nanded
Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi in Nanded Photo: Sushant Singh/Twitter

Updated: 17 Nov 2022 12:33 pm

While addressing the mass during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi called out the Agniveer scheme and said that the ruling party was playing with the "sentiments of the youth".

Addressing people in Malegaon, Maharashtra, Gandhi said, "Modi government says that become Agniveer, take training for 6 months, work for 4 years in the Army and then become unemployed for the rest of your lives. What kind of nationalism is this? They are playing with youths' sentiments in the name of Agniveer."

Further, he raised the issue of rising prices of essential commodities and the government's move to "hike" the prices of diesel, petrol, and gas cylinders, the basic needs of farmers. 

"We are walking in the Bharat Jodo Yatra to protect the Constitution...Farmer's basic needs are diesel, petrol, gas cylinders but the current govt hiked the rates of these things," said Gandhi. 

Gandhi said that the Yatra has completed 70 days now and no one has been discriminated against based on caste and religion, emphasising that it has a "motive beyond politics". 

Speaking to reporters, Jairam Ramesh said that the impact of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, if any, would be felt in the 2024 elections, and not in assembly elections of various states including Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh.

National BJP Rahul Gandhi Congress Agniveers Agniveer Scheme Farmers Bharat Jodi Yatra Indian Army
