Friday, Feb 11, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Hijab Row: Parents Of Six Protesting Muslim Girls Lodge Complaint Over Sharing Of Information

The parents sought action against those sharing the details of the girls, including their mobile numbers, in the public domain. The complaint was submitted to the Udupi district Superintendent of Police N Vishnuvardhan.

Hijab Row: Parents Of Six Protesting Muslim Girls Lodge Complaint Over Sharing Of Information
Representational Image PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 11 Feb 2022 11:48 am

Amid the ongoing Hjab controversy, parents of six Muslim girl students, who are protesting for their right to wear hijab at the pre-university college in Udupi, have lodged a complaint with the police that the personal details of their children are being shared by some people on social media.

The parents, who submitted a complaint to the Udupi district Superintendent of Police N Vishnuvardhan, sought action against those sharing the details of the girls, including their mobile numbers, in the public domain.

The parents have expressed fear that miscreants might use the details to threaten the girls.

Vishnuvardhan said the girls’ parents have submitted a written complaint to him.

Documentary evidence of the information available online has been sought from them and appropriate action will be taken once it is received, he said. 

Tags

National Hijab Row Karnataka Hijab Controversy Muslim Girls Information Sharing
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

 Covid-19: India Logs 58,077 Fresh Coronavirus Cases, 657 Fatalities

 Covid-19: India Logs 58,077 Fresh Coronavirus Cases, 657 Fatalities

Hijab Controversy: Student Files Plea In Supreme Court Challenging Karnataka HC Order

 Myanmarese Refugee Arrested With Heroin Worth Rs 8.75 Lakh In Mizoram

Assembly Polls 2022: Promises Galore But Where Are The Jobs?

Lakhimpur Violence Bail: ‘Gross Miscarriage Of Justice’, Say Farmers

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Police and forensics team investigating the scene of violence as they stand in front of a burnt vehicle in Tikonia, Lakhimpur Kheri, in October.

A Look Back At Lakhimpur Kheri Violence As Accused Ashish Mishra Gets Bail

Mahesh Babu And Namrata Shirodkar

Happy Anniversary: Mahesh Babu And Namrata Shirodkar's Moments To Remember

Visitors flock to Gruga park in Essen, Germany to watch illuminated trees and light art.

Trees Lit Up With Neon Fireflies At Germany's Light Art Festival

Students of Alia University in Kolkata turned up in large numbers with placards and slogans to protests against the recent ban on hijab in several educational institutions in Karnataka.

Kolkata Women Take To Streets Against Hijab Controversy In Karnataka

A woman shows her inked finger after casting vote at a polling station, during the first phase of UP Assembly elections, in Dadri.

UP Assembly Elections 2022: Polling At 58 Seats Begin In West UP