'Did Not Know Modi Government Was So Feeble...': Chidambaram On George Soros Row

On Thursday, George Soros during his nearly 42-minute speech at the Munich Security Conference said that PM Modi has remained silent thus far on the matter of allegations of fraud and stock manipulation at Adani's industrial empire

Updated: 18 Feb 2023 3:32 pm

Senior Congress leader and former Finance Minister P Chidambaram said that he disagrees with most of what billionaire investor George Soros had said in the past, and he does not agree with most of what he says now. He is the latest to react to the investor's comments on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The leader in a series of tweets, advised people to not listen to George Soros and instead listen to Nouriel Roubini who had said that India is "increasingly driven by large private conglomerates that can potentially hamper competition and kill new entrants".


He further said that the people of India will determine who will be in and who will be out of the government of India, adding that, "I did not know that the Modi government was so feeble that it can be toppled by the stray statement of a 92-year-old rich foreign national."


On Thursday, George Soros during his nearly 42-minute speech at the Munich Security Conference said that PM Modi has remained silent thus far on the matter of allegations of fraud and stock manipulation at Adani's industrial empire. The PM would "have to answer questions" by foreign investors and parliament, he said, adding that he expects a "revival of democracy in India".

He also said, "Adani Enterprises tried to raise funds in the stock market, but he failed. Adani is accused of stock manipulation and his stock collapsed like a house of cards...This will significantly weaken Modi’s stranglehold on India’s federal government and open the door to push for much-needed institutional reforms."

Earlier today, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar too launched an attack on Soros for his aforementioned comments. "...he still thinks that his views should determine how the entire world works...such people actually invest resources in shaping narratives," he said.

