Wednesday, Feb 09, 2022
 Army Team Rescues Trekker Trapped In Mountain Cleft For Two Days In Kerala

The trekker was hauled up to safety by the Army personnel who successfully completed the massive rescue effort The rescue operation also involved NDRF, Coast Guard and the Air Force.

Indian Army rescued the trekker who was trapped in a cleft on a mountain in Kerala for nearly two da PTI

Updated: 09 Feb 2022 11:59 am

 After being trapped in a cleft on a mountain face in Malampuzha area of Palakkad district in Kerala for nearly two days, rescue teams of the Army were able to reach Babu, provide him food and water and then haul him to safety.

Visuals on news channels showed the youth being helped up the mountain by Army personnel, who are part of the specialised teams which arrived here last night from Bengaluru, by strapping him to one of the rescuers.

The visuals also showed the rescue team slowly climbing up by making stops in between to give the youth some rest.

The youth was hauled up to safety by 10.08 AM by the Army personnel and successfully completed the massive rescue effort, perhaps the first of its kind in the state, which involved local bodies, NDRF, Coast Guard with the Air Force also standing by to chip in. 

Babu was trapped in a recess on the mountain face, between rocks, in the scorching heat with no water or food since Monday.

According to locals, the youth, along with two others had on Monday decided to climb to the top of Cherad hill there, but the other two abandoned the effort halfway.

However, Babu continued to climb to the top, and after reaching there, slipped and fell and got trapped between rocks on the mountain face. 

National Kerala Youth Trapped In Mountain Army Mountain Cleft
Indian Woman Found Unresponsive In Wheelchair Near Baggage Belt At Washington Airport, Hospitalised

