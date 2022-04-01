KKR Vs PBKS, IPL 2022, Live Cricket Score: It's Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Punjab Kings In Battle Of Big Hitters

IPL 2021 finalist and former champions Kolkata Knight Riders face an upbeat Punjab Kings in an IPL 2022 match at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. Follow KKR vs PBKS live cricket score.
Two teams wanting to play some aggressive cricket in IPL 2022 clash at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on Friday evening. Kolkata Knight Riders, with a win and a loss, will face a buoyant Punjab Kings, who beat Royal Challengers Bangalore in great style in their first match. With dew becoming a factor in Mumbai, the team winning the toss could be at a great advantage while chasing a score. Get live cricket score of KKR vs PBKS at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.
Andre Russell and fitness issues go hand in hand. The burly West Indian hitter hurt his shoulder in KKR's last match against RCB and could miss out tonight. In that case, IPL fans will miss out on the mouth-watering clash between Russell and Punjab's new Caribbean sensation, Odean Smith.
Kagiso Rabada, Punjab Kings' big signing in IPL 2022, is available to play after serving quarantine. The ex-Delhi Capitals speedster is not playing the Test series at home against South Africa. Money talks in IPL!
Teams are chasing down 200-plus scores to win in IPL 2022. PBKS did it against PCB and on Thursday, Lucknow Super Giants did it against Chennai Super Kings. Teams defending scores are facing problems with a wet ball due to due.
