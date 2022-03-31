IPL 2022, KKR Vs PBKS: Where To Get Live Streaming, Team News, Likely Playing XIs

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season is still very young but the teams have already started laying down the markers. Some bring their all-out attacking approach, others are in wait and watch mode. The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) clash in match 8 of IPL 2022 on Friday (April 1) will be between two teams that clearly love taking risks. Don't miss the KKR vs PBKS match. (Schedule | Points Table)

LIVE STREAMING - WHERE TO SEE LIVE

TEAM NEWS

Kolkata Knight Riders: The two-time IPL champions and 2021 finalists looked solid in their season-opening win against holders Chennai Super Kings. But against Royal Challengers Bangalore, they were gasping for air. Skipper Shreyas Iyer's little knock pretty much summed up the team's approach -- going for the kill.

In that instance, however, that backfired. Will they change the tactics? Very unlikely. They have a veritable list of match winners - Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Nitish Rana, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Varun Chakaravarthy, etc.

Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal's side is equally flamboyant. Shikhar Dhawan, Odean Smith, Shahrukh Khan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Rahul Chahar, etc. all played their part in that win against RCB. With Kagiso Rabada available for the match, PBKS can in fact take the game to KKR. They sure have the team to challenge the best, as usual.

KKR VS PBKS CSK HEAD-TO-HEAD

This will be the 30th meeting between Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings. KKR lead the head-to-head record 19-10. In IPL 2021, Kolkata Knight Riders beat Punjab Kings by five wickets in Ahmedabad. Punjab Kings beat Kolkata Knight Riders by five wickets in Dubai.

VENUE AND PITCH

The Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings clash will be the third match at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium this IPL edition. In the first match, KKR chased down CSK's 131/5 in 18.3 overs with Umesh Yadav exploiting the freshness of the pitch. Later in that match, Dwayne Bravo claimed three wickets.

In the second match, on a different pitch which was lot drier, another pacer, Mohammed Shami won take the honours as Gujarat Titans first restricted Lucknow Super Giants to 158/6 before chasing it down in a thriller.

SQUADS & LIKELY PLAYING XIs

Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Shreyas Iyer (c), Aaron Finch, Abhijeet Tomar, Ajinkya Rahane, Baba Indrajith, Nitish Rana, Pratham Singh, Rinku Singh, Ashok Sharma, Pat Cummins, Rasikh Dar, Shivam Mavi, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Aman Khan, Andre Russell, Anukul Roy, Chamika Karunaratne, Mohammed Nabi, Ramesh Kumar, Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Sam Billings, Sheldon Jackson.

KKR Likely XI: Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Sunil Narine, Sam Billings. Sheldon Jackson (wk), Andre Russell, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Punjab Kings Squad: Mayank Agarwal (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Jonny Bairstow, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Shahrukh Khan, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Ishan Porel, Liam Livingstone, Odean Smith, Sandeep Sharma, Raj Angad Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Prerak Mankad, Vaibhav Arora, Writtick Chatterjee, Baltej Dhanda, Ansh Patel, Nathan Ellis, Atharva Taide, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Benny Howell.

PBKS Likely XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal (c), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Raj Bawa, Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar.