Thursday, Mar 31, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

IPL 2022, KKR Vs PBKS: Where To Get Live Streaming, Team News, Likely Playing XIs

Punjab Kings will look for back-to-back wins in IPL 2022 when they face Kolkata Knight Riders. Check match and telecast details of KKR vs PBKS, IPL 2022 match 7.

IPL 2022, KKR Vs PBKS: Where To Get Live Streaming, Team News, Likely Playing XIs
Punjab Kings' Shahrukh Khan and Odean Smith flexing muscles. Watch KKR vs PBKS, IPL 2022 match live. Photo: Sportzpics/IPL

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 31 Mar 2022 5:08 pm

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season is still very young but the teams have already started laying down the markers. Some bring their all-out attacking approach, others are in wait and watch mode. The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Punjab  Kings (PBKS) clash in match 8 of IPL 2022 on Friday (April 1) will be between two teams that clearly love taking risks. Don't miss the KKR vs PBKS match. (Schedule | Points Table)

LIVE STREAMING - WHERE TO SEE LIVE

The Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings match can be seen live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD. Viewers can also catch the KKR vs PBKS live streaming on Disney+ Hotstar on their android and apple mobiles and tablets. Time: 7:30 PM IST.

TEAM NEWS

Related stories

IPL 2022: Suryakumar Yadav Joins Mumbai Indians After Recovering From Finger Injury

IPL 2022, Match 6: RCB Beat KKR By Three Wickets For Season's First Win - In Pics

IPL 2022, Match 5: Rajasthan Royals Beat Sunrisers Hyderabad By 61 Runs In Pune – In Pics

Kolkata Knight Riders: The two-time IPL champions and 2021 finalists looked solid in their season-opening win against holders Chennai Super Kings. But against Royal Challengers Bangalore, they were gasping for air. Skipper Shreyas Iyer's little knock pretty much summed up the team's approach -- going for the kill.

In that instance, however, that backfired. Will they change the tactics? Very unlikely. They have a veritable list of match winners - Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Nitish Rana, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Varun Chakaravarthy, etc.

Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal's side is equally flamboyant. Shikhar Dhawan, Odean Smith, Shahrukh Khan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Rahul Chahar, etc. all played their part in that win against RCB. With Kagiso Rabada available for the match, PBKS can in fact take the game to KKR. They sure have the team to challenge the best, as usual.

KKR VS PBKS CSK HEAD-TO-HEAD

This will be the 30th meeting between Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings. KKR lead the head-to-head record 19-10. In IPL 2021, Kolkata Knight Riders beat Punjab Kings by five wickets in Ahmedabad. Punjab Kings beat Kolkata Knight Riders by five wickets in Dubai.

VENUE AND PITCH

The Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings clash will be the third match at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium this IPL edition. In the first match, KKR chased down CSK's 131/5 in 18.3 overs with Umesh Yadav exploiting the freshness of the pitch. Later in that match, Dwayne Bravo claimed three wickets.

In the second match, on a different pitch which was lot drier, another pacer, Mohammed Shami won take the honours as Gujarat Titans first restricted Lucknow Super Giants to 158/6 before chasing it down in a thriller.  

SQUADS & LIKELY PLAYING XIs

Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Shreyas Iyer (c), Aaron Finch, Abhijeet Tomar, Ajinkya Rahane, Baba Indrajith, Nitish Rana, Pratham Singh, Rinku Singh, Ashok Sharma, Pat Cummins, Rasikh Dar, Shivam Mavi, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Aman Khan, Andre Russell, Anukul Roy, Chamika Karunaratne, Mohammed Nabi, Ramesh Kumar, Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Sam Billings, Sheldon Jackson.

KKR Likely XI: Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Sunil Narine, Sam Billings. Sheldon Jackson (wk), Andre Russell, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy. 

Punjab Kings Squad: Mayank Agarwal (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Jonny Bairstow, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Shahrukh Khan, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Ishan Porel, Liam Livingstone, Odean Smith, Sandeep Sharma, Raj Angad Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Prerak Mankad, Vaibhav Arora, Writtick Chatterjee, Baltej Dhanda, Ansh Patel, Nathan Ellis, Atharva Taide, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Benny Howell.

PBKS Likely XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal (c), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Raj Bawa, Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar.

Tags

Sports IPL Cricket IPL 2022 Indian Premier League Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Punjab Kings Live Streaming KKR Vs PBKS KKR Vs PBKS KKR Vs PBKS KKR Vs PBKS KKR Vs PBKS KKR Vs PBKS KKR Vs PBKS KKR Vs PBKS KKR Vs PBKS KKR Vs PBKS KKR Vs PBKS KKR Vs PBKS KKR Vs PBKS KKR Vs PBKS KKR Vs PBKS KKR Vs PBKS Live Streaming KKR Vs PBKS Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports KKR Vs PBKS Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports KKR Vs PBKS Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports KKR Vs PBKS Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports KKR Vs PBKS Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports KKR Vs PBKS Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports KKR Vs PBKS Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports KKR Vs PBKS Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports KKR Vs PBKS Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports KKR Vs PBKS Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports KKR Vs PBKS Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports KKR Vs PBKS Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports KKR Vs PBKS Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports KKR Vs PBKS Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports KKR Vs PBKS Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports Star Sports KKR Vs PBKS Star Sports Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Star Sports Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Star Sports Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Star Sports Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Star Sports Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Star Sports Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Star Sports Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Star Sports Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Star Sports Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Star Sports Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Star Sports Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Star Sports Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Star Sports Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Star Sports Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Star Sports Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Star Sports Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Star Sports Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Star Sports Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Star Sports Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Star Sports Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Star Sports Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Star Sports Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Star Sports Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Star Sports Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Star Sports Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Star Sports Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Star Sports Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Star Sports Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Star Sports Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Star Sports Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Star Sports Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Star Sports Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Star Sports Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Star Sports Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Star Sports Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Star Sports Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Star Sports Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Star Sports Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Star Sports Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Star Sports Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Star Sports Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Star Sports Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Star Sports Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Star Sports Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Star Sports Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Star Sports Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Star Sports Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Star Sports Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Star Sports Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Star Sports Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Star Sports Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Star Sports Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Star Sports Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Star Sports Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Star Sports Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Star Sports Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Star Sports Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Star Sports Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Star Sports Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Star Sports Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Star Sports Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Star Sports Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Star Sports Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Disney+Hotstar Star Sports Disney+Hotstar Preview Preview Disney+Hotstar Preview Preview Disney+Hotstar Preview Preview Disney+Hotstar Preview Preview Disney+Hotstar Preview Preview Disney+Hotstar Preview Preview Disney+Hotstar Preview Preview Disney+Hotstar Preview Preview Disney+Hotstar Preview Preview Disney+Hotstar Preview Preview Disney+Hotstar Preview Preview Disney+Hotstar Preview Preview Disney+Hotstar Preview Preview Disney+Hotstar Preview Preview Disney+Hotstar Preview Preview Disney+Hotstar Preview Preview Shreyas Iyer Tim Southee Sunil Narine Andre Russell Shikhar Dhawan Mayank Agarwal Kagiso Rabada Bhanuka Rajapaksa Odean Smith Mumbai
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Noida Boy Viral Running Video: How Indian TV News Channels Found A New Lab Rat

Noida Boy Viral Running Video: How Indian TV News Channels Found A New Lab Rat

Popular Chai Cafe Chain 'Tea Post' Grabs The Foodprenuer Of The Year 2021 MSME

Popular Chai Cafe Chain 'Tea Post' Grabs The Foodprenuer Of The Year 2021 MSME