Wednesday, Mar 30, 2022
IPL 2022, RCB Vs KKR, Live Cricket Score: Royal Challengers Bangalore Bowl First Against Kolkata Knight Riders

Royal Challengers Bangalore are up against Kolkata Knight Riders' bowling might at the DY Patil Stadium on Wednesday. Follow RCB vs KKR live cricket score.

Follow RCB vs KKR, IPL live scores. Kolkata Knight Riders have a settled look.

Updated: 30 Mar 2022 7:30 pm

Kolkata Knight Riders will be a confident lot going into their second IPL 2022 match on Wednesday. Having beaten Chennai Super Kings in their first game, KKR will back themselves for another positive result against Royal Challengers Bangalore, who lost their opening game against Punjab Kings. Kolkata have a 16-13 win-loss record against Bangalore. Get live cricket score of RCB vs KKR match at Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium.

  • 30 Mar 2022 / 7:30 PM

    Ready

    Players are in the middle for the start of round two of IPL 2022.

    For the record

    Faf du Plessis made a fifty (88 off 57 balls with three fours and seven sixes) on debut as captain for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the previous match. It was his 23rd fifty in 94 innings of 101 matches in IPL;
    Sunil Narine has taken 20 wickets at an average of 19.60 in 15 innings of 16 matches against Royal Challengers Bangalore since 2012.

  • 30 Mar 2022 / 7:14 PM

    Playing XIs

    Once change for Kolkata Knight Riders. Tim Southee in for Shivam Mavi. Here are the playing XIs - 

    RCB: Faf du Plessis (c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, David Willey, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj.

    KKR: Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Shreyas Iyer (c), Sam Billings, Sheldon Jackson (wk), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy.

  • 30 Mar 2022 / 7:03 PM

    Toss

    Faf du Plessis wins the toss and Royal Challengers Bangalore will bowl first against Kolkata Knight Riders in Mumbai. They are playing the same XI.

     

  • 30 Mar 2022 / 6:48 PM

    DK Intelligence

    Dinesh Karthik, who till six months ago used to keep wickets for Kolkata Knight Riders, will be the go-to man in the RCB camp this time. DK can provide RCB captain Faf du Plessis vital inputs on two key players in the KKR camp - Andre Russell and Sunil Narine.

  • 30 Mar 2022 / 6:12 PM

    Warne Memorial

    Thousands gathered at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) as the cricket world said its final goodbye to Shane Warne. Warne’s three children — Brooke, Jackson and Summer — who led the funeral service in the morning, were on stage during the memorial. A video tribute from India great Sachin Tendulkar was played during the memorial service.

    Read more about this HERE, and pics HERE.

  • 30 Mar 2022 / 6:06 PM

    Focus On 'Jinx'

    Ajinkya Rahane, who scored 44 for KKR against CSK, needs 15 runs to become the ninth Indian to score 4000 IPL runs. KKR are banking on opener Rahane's ability to give stability to the top order.

  • 30 Mar 2022 / 5:51 PM

    No Maxwell

    RCB will continue to miss Australian power-hitter Glenn Maxwell, who is expected later this week. Meanwhile on Tuesday, Australia beat Pakistan comprehensively in the opening ODI in Lahore.

Sports Cricket IPL 2022 Indian Premier League Royal Challengers Bangalore Kolkata Knight Riders RCB Vs KKR Faf Du Plessis Shreyas Iyer Live Score
