PBKS Vs RCB, IPL 2022: Punjab Kings Stun Favorites Royal Challengers Bangalore In A Thriller - Highlights

Punjab Kings Win That will be it. Shah Rukh Khan ends the game with a thunderous four straight down the ground. SRK and Odean Smith hit 52 runs from 25 balls to break RCB hearts. PBKS win by five wickets.

Game On Smacked! Odean Smith whacks Mohammed Siraj on the offside for a boundary. Another boundary from the West Indian towards the backward square leg. And once again pumped over extra cover for a six. Smith is turning the game on for Punjab Kings. 25 runs come from the over. PBKS 195/5 (18) MY! MY! MY! MY!



Dropped Dropped! Anuj Rawat drops Odean Smith off Harshal Patel. Should have taken it. How important is that going to be? PBKS 166/5 (16.4)

PBKS In Backfoot Two big-hitters are in the middle for Punjab Kings. Shah Rukh Khan has shown his prowess at the domestic level while Odean Smith did the same against England in T20I series. Can they do it against RCB? PBKS 162/5 (16)

Livingstone Departs OUT! Anuj Rawat takes a blinder at the boundary to dismiss dangerous Liam Livingstone. Akash Deep gets the wicket. PBKS 156/5 (14.5)

Can PBKS Win? The current run-rate for Punjab Kings is 10:36. Required run-rate is 10.17. Can Punjab Kings pull off a heist here at Dy Patil? Can Shah Rukh Khan and Liam Livingstone do the unthinkable? PBKS need 61 off the last six overs.

Stat A total of 39 extras have been bowled in this game so far - the highest in an IPL match in history.

Two In Two WICKET! Just the wicket RCB needed. Bhanuka Rajapaksa slashes Mohammed Siraj uppishly straight at the hands of Shahbaz Ahamad. The Sri Lankan goes back for 22-ball 43. Mohammad Siraj traps Raka Bawa next ball. PBKS 139/4 (13.2)

Dhawan Departs OUT! Harshal Patel, last year's purple cap winner, gets rid of Shikhar Dhawan, caught by Anuj Rawat. Dhawan departs for 43. PBKS 118/2 (11.2)

Rajapaksa in Mood Glorious stroke from Bhanuka Rajapaksa off Wanindu Hasaranga. He dances down the ground to flick his fellow Sri Lankan teammate at the stands. He finds the gap next ball with a sweep for a four. PBKS 97/1 (10)

Hasaranga Strikes Wanindu Hasaranga breaks the deadlock in his first ball of IPL 2022. Shahbaz Ahamed takes a brilliant low catch to send back Mayank Agarwal. PBKS 71/1 (7.1)

Powerplay Just seven runs off Shahbaz Ahamad's first over. PBKS 64/0 (6). Punjab Kings couldn't have asked for a better start than this chasing 200-plus.

50 For PBKS 50 comes up for Punjab Kings with a weird scoop from Shikhar Dhawan. The left-hander also has most fours in IPL - 656 to his name. 15 runs come from the over. PBKS 57/0 (5)

Stand And Deliver Stand and Deliver! Mayank Agarwal puts his front foot forward and hits straight into the stands. He times well once again for a four towards the deep mid-wicket. RCB 42/0 (4)

Steady Start Steady start for Punjab Kings in their chase of 205. Shikhar Dhawan and Mayak Agarwal have maintained nine runs per over so far. PBKS 28/0 (3)

Punjab Begin Chase Mayank Agarwal and Shikhar Dhawan open the batting for Punjab Kings. David Willey is with the ball for RCB. Dhawan ends the over with a boundary. His first in Punjab colours. PBKS 7/0 (1)

Innings Update What a cameo DK is played here at DY Patil. Three fours and three sixes in his 14-ball unbeaten 32. Virat Kohli remained not out for 41 off 29 balls. RCB finish at 205/2.

Karthik Joins Party Another big over for RCB. Dinesh Karthik sends Odean Smith for two sixes and a four to join the party. RCB 189/2 (19)

SRK Sends Faf Back OUT! Shah Rukh Khan takes a sensational diving catch to dismiss Faf du Plessis for 88 off 57 balls. Arshdeep Singh is the lucky bowler. Huge wicket for Punjab Kings. Just three runs from the over. RCB 171/2 (18)

RCB Ride On Virat, Faf Brutal hotting from Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli. The partnership has already gone to 108 of 59 balls. Can we see IPL 2022's maiden ton from Faf? He is batting in the eighties. RCB 158/1 (16)

Faf 3000 Strong Another big over for RCB. Faf du Plessis hits two back-to-back sixes to go 3000 IPL runs. Virat Kohli too joins the party with a huge hit in the fifth ball off Harpreet Brar. RCB 136/1 (14)

Faf Fifty After a slow start, Faf du Plessis is slowly coming to his elements. Meanwhile, too many sloppy fielding from Punjab Kings. Virat too joins the party with some brilliant hits to the fence. The 50-run stands between Kohli and Faf also comes up. Three fours and a six from the over. Faf brings up his fifty with a scoop. RCB 115/1 (13) Making a statement in his first game as Captain. 🔥



HUGEEE Virat Kohli dances down the track to smoke Harpreet Brar deep into the stands. 13 from the over. RCB 70/1 (10)

Virat-Faf In The Middle Two of the world's destructive batters are in the middle. Faf du Plessis has spent quite a time in the middle while Virat Kohli just came in after the fall of Anuj Rawat. Stroke-making has been difficult on this track but nothing is impossible when these two are in the middle. RCB 57/1 (9)

Chahar Strikes Anuj Rawat's brief innings comes to an end. The left-hander is clean bowled for 21 by Rahul Chahar. Virat Kohli comes to the crease amid loud cheers. RCB 50/1 (7)

Dropped Shah Rukh Khan drops Faf du Plessis off Odean Smith. Du Plessis hits powerfully but SRK falters at short mid-wicket. RCB 25/0 (4)

Strong Start First boundaries off the bat from RCB. After Faf du Plessis hits a four, Anuj Rawat dances down the tracks to dispatch Sandeep Sharma for a huge six over long-on. RCB 23/0 (3)

Awful Start Awful start from Arshdeep Singh. He concedes 11 extras in his first over. RCB 12/0 (2)

Game On It's time here at DY Patil. Anuj Rawat and Faf du Plessis open the batting for RCB. Sandeep Sharma will the ball for PBKS.

Pitch Report There is a fair amount of grass in the pitch so spinner won't get much help. The strip looks good to bat on since it's hard. The par score would be around 165. The trend has been to chase here at DY Patil Stadium.

Playing XIs Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Bhanuka Rajapaksa (wk), Odean Smith, Shah Rukh Khan, Raj Bawa, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Sandeep Sharma, Rahul Chahar. RCB: Faf Du Plessis (c), Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shane Rutherford, Virat Kohli, Dawid Willey, Wanindu Hasaranga, Shahbaz Ahamad, Harshal Patel, Mohammad Siraj, Akash Deep

Toss Mayank Agarwal had won the toss and Punjab Kings have opted to bowl first against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Red Hot Punjab Kings With a slew of powerful PBKS batsmen spread out in the line-up, Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone and West Indian all-rounder Odean SMith will be a handful for the RCB, without their most successful bowler in IPL, Yuzvendra Chahal. A lot will depend on Harshal Patel, David Willey and Mohammed Siraj.

