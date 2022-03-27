Tuesday, Mar 29, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

PBKS Vs RCB, IPL 2022: Punjab Kings Stun Favorites Royal Challengers Bangalore In A Thriller - Highlights

Chasing RCB's 205/2, PBKS rode on useful contributions from Shikhar Shawan, Mayank Agarwal, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Odean Smith and Shahrukh Khan to win in 19 overs. Get PBKS vs RCB highlights.

PBKS Vs RCB, IPL 2022: Punjab Kings Stun Favorites Royal Challengers Bangalore In A Thriller - Highlights
Odean Smith and Shahrukh Khan's 52-run unbroken stand saw Punjab Kings home vs RCB in IPL 2022.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 Mar 2022 12:26 am

It was a batter's day out at DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai. Faf du Plessis (88), Virat Kohli (41 not out) and Dinesh Karthik (32 not out) did it for Royal Challengers Bangalore en route to 205/2 in 20 overs. In reply, Punjab Kings romped home in style with an over to spare and five wickets in hand to lodge first points. RCB came as favourites in the game and more so after their batting heroics, but their listless bowling spoilt the party. Mohammed Siraj picked two wickets in an over but went for 59 runs. Harshal Patel and Wanindu Hasaranga too went costly as the PBKS batters dispatched every single loose delivery to the fence. None of Shikhar Shawan, Mayank Agarwal, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Odean Smith and Shahrukh Khan scored a fifty but their collective contributions did the trick for PBKS. Three matches so far and all won by teams batting second. Get highlights of Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore.

(SCORECARD | SCHEDULE | POINTS TABLE | DC vs MI)

  • 27 Mar 2022 / 11:22 PM

    Punjab Kings Win

    That will be it. Shah Rukh Khan ends the game with a thunderous four straight down the ground. SRK and Odean Smith hit 52 runs from 25 balls to break RCB hearts. PBKS win by five wickets.

  • 27 Mar 2022 / 11:16 PM

    Game On

    Smacked! Odean Smith whacks Mohammed Siraj on the offside for a boundary. Another boundary from the West Indian towards the backward square leg. And once again pumped over extra cover for a six. Smith is turning the game on for Punjab Kings. 25 runs come from the over. PBKS 195/5 (18) 

  • 27 Mar 2022 / 11:05 PM

    Dropped

    Dropped! Anuj Rawat drops Odean Smith off Harshal Patel. Should have taken it. How important is that going to be? PBKS 166/5 (16.4)

  • 27 Mar 2022 / 11:03 PM

    PBKS In Backfoot

    Two big-hitters are in the middle for Punjab Kings. Shah Rukh Khan has shown his prowess at the domestic level while Odean Smith did the same against England in T20I series. Can they do it against RCB? PBKS 162/5 (16)

  • 27 Mar 2022 / 10:57 PM

    Livingstone Departs

    OUT! Anuj Rawat takes a blinder at the boundary to dismiss dangerous Liam Livingstone. Akash Deep gets the wicket. PBKS 156/5 (14.5)

  • 27 Mar 2022 / 10:53 PM

    Can PBKS Win?

    The current run-rate for Punjab Kings is 10:36. Required run-rate is 10.17. Can Punjab Kings pull off a heist here at Dy Patil? Can Shah Rukh Khan and Liam Livingstone do the unthinkable? PBKS need 61 off the last six overs.   

  • 27 Mar 2022 / 10:50 PM

    Stat

    A total of 39 extras have been bowled in this game so far - the highest in an IPL match in history.

     

  • 27 Mar 2022 / 10:43 PM

    Two In Two

    WICKET! Just the wicket RCB needed. Bhanuka Rajapaksa slashes Mohammed Siraj uppishly straight at the hands of Shahbaz Ahamad. The Sri Lankan goes back for 22-ball 43. Mohammad Siraj traps Raka Bawa next ball. PBKS 139/4 (13.2) 

  • 27 Mar 2022 / 10:34 PM

    Dhawan Departs

    OUT! Harshal Patel, last year's purple cap winner, gets rid of Shikhar Dhawan, caught by Anuj Rawat. Dhawan departs for 43. PBKS 118/2 (11.2)

  • 27 Mar 2022 / 10:21 PM

    Rajapaksa in Mood

    Glorious stroke from Bhanuka Rajapaksa off Wanindu Hasaranga. He dances down the ground to flick his fellow Sri Lankan teammate at the stands. He finds the gap next ball with a sweep for a four. PBKS 97/1 (10) 

  • 27 Mar 2022 / 10:09 PM

    Hasaranga Strikes

    Wanindu Hasaranga breaks the deadlock in his first ball of IPL 2022. Shahbaz Ahamed takes a brilliant low catch to send back Mayank Agarwal. PBKS 71/1 (7.1)

  • 27 Mar 2022 / 10:02 PM

    Update

    Mumbai Indians have been fined after they maintained a slow over-rate during their IPL 2022 match against Delhi Capitals at the Brabourne Stadium, BCCI said in a statement. Since it is the team's first offence of the season, Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma was fined Rs 12 lakhs. 

  • 27 Mar 2022 / 9:59 PM

    Powerplay

    Just seven runs off Shahbaz Ahamad's first over. PBKS 64/0 (6). Punjab Kings couldn't have asked for a better start than this chasing 200-plus.  

  • 27 Mar 2022 / 9:52 PM

    50 For PBKS

    50 comes up for Punjab Kings with a weird scoop from Shikhar Dhawan. The left-hander also has most fours in IPL - 656 to his name. 15 runs come from the over. PBKS 57/0 (5)   

  • 27 Mar 2022 / 9:47 PM

    Happy 15 DK!

  • 27 Mar 2022 / 9:45 PM

    Stand And Deliver

    Stand and Deliver! Mayank Agarwal puts his front foot forward and hits straight into the stands. He times well once again for a four towards the deep mid-wicket. RCB 42/0 (4)

  • 27 Mar 2022 / 9:43 PM

    Steady Start

    Steady start for Punjab Kings in their chase of 205. Shikhar Dhawan and Mayak Agarwal have maintained nine runs per over so far. PBKS 28/0 (3)  

  • 27 Mar 2022 / 9:26 PM

    Punjab Begin Chase

    Mayank Agarwal and Shikhar Dhawan open the batting for Punjab Kings. David Willey is with the ball for RCB. Dhawan ends the over with a boundary. His first in Punjab colours. PBKS 7/0 (1)   

  • 27 Mar 2022 / 9:13 PM

    Innings Update

    What a cameo DK is played here at DY Patil. Three fours and three sixes in his 14-ball unbeaten 32. Virat Kohli remained not out for 41 off 29 balls. RCB finish at 205/2.  

  • 27 Mar 2022 / 9:06 PM

    Karthik Joins Party

    Another big over for RCB. Dinesh Karthik sends Odean Smith for two sixes and a four to join the party. RCB 189/2 (19) 

  • 27 Mar 2022 / 8:56 PM

    SRK Sends Faf Back

    OUT! Shah Rukh Khan takes a sensational diving catch to dismiss Faf du Plessis for 88 off 57 balls. Arshdeep Singh is the lucky bowler. Huge wicket for Punjab Kings. Just three runs from the over. RCB 171/2 (18) 

  • 27 Mar 2022 / 8:51 PM

    RCB Ride On Virat, Faf

    Brutal hotting from Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli. The partnership has already gone to 108 of 59 balls. Can we see IPL 2022's maiden ton from Faf? He is batting in the eighties. RCB 158/1 (16)

  • 27 Mar 2022 / 8:38 PM

    Faf 3000 Strong

    Another big over for RCB. Faf du Plessis hits two back-to-back sixes to go 3000 IPL runs. Virat Kohli too joins the party with a huge hit in the fifth ball off Harpreet Brar. RCB 136/1 (14)

  • 27 Mar 2022 / 8:33 PM

    Faf Fifty

    After a slow start, Faf du Plessis is slowly coming to his elements. Meanwhile, too many sloppy fielding from Punjab Kings. Virat too joins the party with some brilliant hits to the fence. The 50-run stands between Kohli and Faf also comes up. Three fours and a six from the over. Faf brings up his fifty with a scoop. RCB 115/1 (13) 

  • 27 Mar 2022 / 8:18 PM

    HUGEEE

    Virat Kohli dances down the track to smoke Harpreet Brar deep into the stands. 13 from the over. RCB 70/1 (10)

  • 27 Mar 2022 / 8:15 PM

    Virat-Faf In The Middle

    Two of the world's destructive batters are in the middle. Faf du Plessis has spent quite a time in the middle while Virat Kohli just came in after the fall of Anuj Rawat. Stroke-making has been difficult on this track but nothing is impossible when these two are in the middle. RCB 57/1 (9) 

  • 27 Mar 2022 / 8:08 PM

    Chahar Strikes

    Anuj Rawat's brief innings comes to an end. The left-hander is clean bowled for 21 by Rahul Chahar. Virat Kohli comes to the crease amid loud cheers. RCB 50/1 (7) 

  • 27 Mar 2022 / 8:02 PM

    6, 4, 4

    6, 4, 4 - Anuj Rawat unleashes power against Odean Smith to finish the powerplay in style. RCB 41/0 (6) 

  • 27 Mar 2022 / 7:52 PM

    Dropped

    Shah Rukh Khan drops Faf du Plessis off Odean Smith. Du Plessis hits powerfully but SRK falters at short mid-wicket. RCB 25/0 (4)

  • 27 Mar 2022 / 7:46 PM

    Strong Start

    First boundaries off the bat from RCB. After Faf du Plessis hits a four, Anuj Rawat dances down the tracks to dispatch Sandeep Sharma for a huge six over long-on. RCB 23/0 (3)

  • 27 Mar 2022 / 7:43 PM

    Awful Start

    Awful start from Arshdeep Singh. He concedes 11 extras in his first over. RCB 12/0 (2)

  • 27 Mar 2022 / 7:32 PM

    Game On

    It's time here at DY Patil. Anuj Rawat and Faf du Plessis open the batting for RCB. Sandeep Sharma will the ball for PBKS. 

  • 27 Mar 2022 / 7:26 PM

    Delhi Capitals Beat Mumbai Indians

    ICYMI, Delhi Capitals pulled off a sensational chase against Mumbai Indians at the Brabourne Stadium. Lalit Yadav (48 not out) and Axar Patel (38 not out) stitched together an unbroken 75-run stand to steer Delhi Capitals home. For the fact, Mumbai Indians haven't won an opening game since 2012.    

  • 27 Mar 2022 / 7:21 PM

    Pitch Report

    There is a fair amount of grass in the pitch so spinner won't get much help. The strip looks good to bat on since it's hard. The par score would be around 165. The trend has been to chase here at DY Patil Stadium. 

  • 27 Mar 2022 / 7:18 PM

    Playing XIs

    Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Bhanuka Rajapaksa (wk), Odean Smith, Shah Rukh Khan, Raj Bawa, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Sandeep Sharma, Rahul Chahar. 

    RCB: Faf Du Plessis (c), Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shane Rutherford, Virat Kohli, Dawid Willey, Wanindu Hasaranga, Shahbaz Ahamad, Harshal Patel, Mohammad Siraj, Akash Deep

  • 27 Mar 2022 / 7:06 PM

    Toss

    Mayank Agarwal had won the toss and Punjab Kings have opted to bowl first against Royal Challengers Bangalore. 

  • 27 Mar 2022 / 6:07 PM

    Red Hot Punjab Kings

    With a slew of powerful PBKS batsmen spread out in the line-up, Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone and West Indian all-rounder Odean SMith will be a handful for the RCB, without their most successful bowler in IPL, Yuzvendra Chahal. A lot will depend on Harshal Patel, David Willey and Mohammed Siraj.

  • 27 Mar 2022 / 6:07 PM

    No Rabada, Bairstow

    Punjab Kings will miss their pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada. The ex-Delhi Capitals speedster is away on national duty. So is Jonny Bairstow, away in West Indies for England duty.

  • 27 Mar 2022 / 6:06 PM

    Focus on Virat Kohli

    Virat Kohli will continue to grab the spotlight. In the absence of Glenn Maxwell and De Villiers, Kohli's form upfront will be critical for RCB. Can Punjab pacer Sandeep Sharma get Kohli an eighth time in IPLs?

Tags

Sports Cricket IPL 2022 Indian Premier League Punjab Kings Royal Challengers Bangalore DY Patil Stadium Mayank Agarwal Faf Du Plessis Virat Kohli Shikhar Dhawan Mohammed Siraj Raj Bawa Shah Rukh Khan
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Sports

PAK Vs WI: Pakistan Vs West Indies Postponed ODI Series Rescheduled To June - Full Schedule  

PAK Vs WI: Pakistan Vs West Indies Postponed ODI Series Rescheduled To June - Full Schedule  

IPL 2022: Clarity Of Mind Will Help Hardik Pandya Lead Gujarat Titans: Rashid Khan

Asian Games 2022: World No.2 Deepika Kumari Fails To Make Archery Squad For First Time Since 2010

GT Vs LSG, IPL 2022: Rahul Tewatia Cameo Gives Gujarat Titans Thrilling Win Vs Lucknow Super Giants

England Cricket Crisis: Joe Root Not Ready To Give Up Captaincy, But Future Uncertain For Team

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

A rally by strike supporters during Bharat Bandh in Kolkata.

Bharat Bandh: Protests In Kolkata On Day-1 Of All India Strike

A bird flies past an earthmover as smoke rises from fire at the Ghazipur garbage dump in New Delhi, India, Monday, March 28, 2022. A massive fire broke out here on Monday leading to a huge cloud of smoke enveloping the region and neighboring areas.

Plumes Of Smoke Engulf Delhi's Garbage Mountain After Fire At Ghazipur Landfill

Goa CM-designate Pramod Sawant takes oath as Goa Chief Minister, for the second consecutive term, in Panaji.

Goa CM Pramod Sawant Sworn In, PM Modi Among List Of Attendees

Activists of Left trade unions shout slogans as they block railway tracks at a station in support of the two-day Bharat Bandh called to protest against the Centre's policies allegedly affecting farmers and workers, in Bhubaneswar.

Bharat Bandh Called By Trade Unions Across Country

A man holds fragments of a rocket launched by the Russian forces at night, a rocket crater behind him, in the center of Kharkiv, Ukraine.

Ravages Of War: Broken Homes And Rockets In War-Torn Ukraine

Will Smith accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a leading role for

Oscars 2022: Glimpses From The 94th Academy Award