PBKS Vs RCB, IPL 2022: Punjab Kings Stun Favorites Royal Challengers Bangalore In A Thriller - Highlights

Chasing RCB's 205/2, PBKS rode on useful contributions from Shikhar Shawan, Mayank Agarwal, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Odean Smith and Shahrukh Khan to win in 19 overs. Get PBKS vs RCB highlights.
It was a batter's day out at DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai. Faf du Plessis (88), Virat Kohli (41 not out) and Dinesh Karthik (32 not out) did it for Royal Challengers Bangalore en route to 205/2 in 20 overs. In reply, Punjab Kings romped home in style with an over to spare and five wickets in hand to lodge first points. RCB came as favourites in the game and more so after their batting heroics, but their listless bowling spoilt the party. Mohammed Siraj picked two wickets in an over but went for 59 runs. Harshal Patel and Wanindu Hasaranga too went costly as the PBKS batters dispatched every single loose delivery to the fence. None of Shikhar Shawan, Mayank Agarwal, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Odean Smith and Shahrukh Khan scored a fifty but their collective contributions did the trick for PBKS. Three matches so far and all won by teams batting second. Get highlights of Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore.
That will be it. Shah Rukh Khan ends the game with a thunderous four straight down the ground. SRK and Odean Smith hit 52 runs from 25 balls to break RCB hearts. PBKS win by five wickets.
Smacked! Odean Smith whacks Mohammed Siraj on the offside for a boundary. Another boundary from the West Indian towards the backward square leg. And once again pumped over extra cover for a six. Smith is turning the game on for Punjab Kings. 25 runs come from the over. PBKS 195/5 (18)
Dropped! Anuj Rawat drops Odean Smith off Harshal Patel. Should have taken it. How important is that going to be? PBKS 166/5 (16.4)
Two big-hitters are in the middle for Punjab Kings. Shah Rukh Khan has shown his prowess at the domestic level while Odean Smith did the same against England in T20I series. Can they do it against RCB? PBKS 162/5 (16)
OUT! Anuj Rawat takes a blinder at the boundary to dismiss dangerous Liam Livingstone. Akash Deep gets the wicket. PBKS 156/5 (14.5)
The current run-rate for Punjab Kings is 10:36. Required run-rate is 10.17. Can Punjab Kings pull off a heist here at Dy Patil? Can Shah Rukh Khan and Liam Livingstone do the unthinkable? PBKS need 61 off the last six overs.
A total of 39 extras have been bowled in this game so far - the highest in an IPL match in history.
WICKET! Just the wicket RCB needed. Bhanuka Rajapaksa slashes Mohammed Siraj uppishly straight at the hands of Shahbaz Ahamad. The Sri Lankan goes back for 22-ball 43. Mohammad Siraj traps Raka Bawa next ball. PBKS 139/4 (13.2)
OUT! Harshal Patel, last year's purple cap winner, gets rid of Shikhar Dhawan, caught by Anuj Rawat. Dhawan departs for 43. PBKS 118/2 (11.2)
Glorious stroke from Bhanuka Rajapaksa off Wanindu Hasaranga. He dances down the ground to flick his fellow Sri Lankan teammate at the stands. He finds the gap next ball with a sweep for a four. PBKS 97/1 (10)
Wanindu Hasaranga breaks the deadlock in his first ball of IPL 2022. Shahbaz Ahamed takes a brilliant low catch to send back Mayank Agarwal. PBKS 71/1 (7.1)
Mumbai Indians have been fined after they maintained a slow over-rate during their IPL 2022 match against Delhi Capitals at the Brabourne Stadium, BCCI said in a statement. Since it is the team's first offence of the season, Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma was fined Rs 12 lakhs.
Just seven runs off Shahbaz Ahamad's first over. PBKS 64/0 (6). Punjab Kings couldn't have asked for a better start than this chasing 200-plus.
50 comes up for Punjab Kings with a weird scoop from Shikhar Dhawan. The left-hander also has most fours in IPL - 656 to his name. 15 runs come from the over. PBKS 57/0 (5)
Stand and Deliver! Mayank Agarwal puts his front foot forward and hits straight into the stands. He times well once again for a four towards the deep mid-wicket. RCB 42/0 (4)
Steady start for Punjab Kings in their chase of 205. Shikhar Dhawan and Mayak Agarwal have maintained nine runs per over so far. PBKS 28/0 (3)
Mayank Agarwal and Shikhar Dhawan open the batting for Punjab Kings. David Willey is with the ball for RCB. Dhawan ends the over with a boundary. His first in Punjab colours. PBKS 7/0 (1)
What a cameo DK is played here at DY Patil. Three fours and three sixes in his 14-ball unbeaten 32. Virat Kohli remained not out for 41 off 29 balls. RCB finish at 205/2.
Another big over for RCB. Dinesh Karthik sends Odean Smith for two sixes and a four to join the party. RCB 189/2 (19)
OUT! Shah Rukh Khan takes a sensational diving catch to dismiss Faf du Plessis for 88 off 57 balls. Arshdeep Singh is the lucky bowler. Huge wicket for Punjab Kings. Just three runs from the over. RCB 171/2 (18)
Brutal hotting from Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli. The partnership has already gone to 108 of 59 balls. Can we see IPL 2022's maiden ton from Faf? He is batting in the eighties. RCB 158/1 (16)
Another big over for RCB. Faf du Plessis hits two back-to-back sixes to go 3000 IPL runs. Virat Kohli too joins the party with a huge hit in the fifth ball off Harpreet Brar. RCB 136/1 (14)
After a slow start, Faf du Plessis is slowly coming to his elements. Meanwhile, too many sloppy fielding from Punjab Kings. Virat too joins the party with some brilliant hits to the fence. The 50-run stands between Kohli and Faf also comes up. Three fours and a six from the over. Faf brings up his fifty with a scoop. RCB 115/1 (13)
Virat Kohli dances down the track to smoke Harpreet Brar deep into the stands. 13 from the over. RCB 70/1 (10)
Two of the world's destructive batters are in the middle. Faf du Plessis has spent quite a time in the middle while Virat Kohli just came in after the fall of Anuj Rawat. Stroke-making has been difficult on this track but nothing is impossible when these two are in the middle. RCB 57/1 (9)
Anuj Rawat's brief innings comes to an end. The left-hander is clean bowled for 21 by Rahul Chahar. Virat Kohli comes to the crease amid loud cheers. RCB 50/1 (7)
6, 4, 4 - Anuj Rawat unleashes power against Odean Smith to finish the powerplay in style. RCB 41/0 (6)
Shah Rukh Khan drops Faf du Plessis off Odean Smith. Du Plessis hits powerfully but SRK falters at short mid-wicket. RCB 25/0 (4)
First boundaries off the bat from RCB. After Faf du Plessis hits a four, Anuj Rawat dances down the tracks to dispatch Sandeep Sharma for a huge six over long-on. RCB 23/0 (3)
Awful start from Arshdeep Singh. He concedes 11 extras in his first over. RCB 12/0 (2)
It's time here at DY Patil. Anuj Rawat and Faf du Plessis open the batting for RCB. Sandeep Sharma will the ball for PBKS.
ICYMI, Delhi Capitals pulled off a sensational chase against Mumbai Indians at the Brabourne Stadium. Lalit Yadav (48 not out) and Axar Patel (38 not out) stitched together an unbroken 75-run stand to steer Delhi Capitals home. For the fact, Mumbai Indians haven't won an opening game since 2012.
There is a fair amount of grass in the pitch so spinner won't get much help. The strip looks good to bat on since it's hard. The par score would be around 165. The trend has been to chase here at DY Patil Stadium.
Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Bhanuka Rajapaksa (wk), Odean Smith, Shah Rukh Khan, Raj Bawa, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Sandeep Sharma, Rahul Chahar.
RCB: Faf Du Plessis (c), Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shane Rutherford, Virat Kohli, Dawid Willey, Wanindu Hasaranga, Shahbaz Ahamad, Harshal Patel, Mohammad Siraj, Akash Deep
Mayank Agarwal had won the toss and Punjab Kings have opted to bowl first against Royal Challengers Bangalore.
With a slew of powerful PBKS batsmen spread out in the line-up, Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone and West Indian all-rounder Odean SMith will be a handful for the RCB, without their most successful bowler in IPL, Yuzvendra Chahal. A lot will depend on Harshal Patel, David Willey and Mohammed Siraj.
Punjab Kings will miss their pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada. The ex-Delhi Capitals speedster is away on national duty. So is Jonny Bairstow, away in West Indies for England duty.
Virat Kohli will continue to grab the spotlight. In the absence of Glenn Maxwell and De Villiers, Kohli's form upfront will be critical for RCB. Can Punjab pacer Sandeep Sharma get Kohli an eighth time in IPLs?
