IPL 2022, KKR Vs RR, Live Cricket Scores: Can Kolkata Knight Riders Arrest Five-Game Losing Streak?

After winning three of their first four games in IPL 2022, Kolkata Knight Riders have lost their next five matches on the trot. Follow live cricket scores and updates of KKR vs RR, IPL 2022 match.
It's time Kolkata Knight Riders are back to winning ways in IPL 2022. Five straight defeats are not a great reflection of a gifted team but KKR face a must-win game against Rajasthan Royals at Wankhede Stadium on Monday. KKR head coach Brendon McCullum’s philosophy of ‘if you can't change a man, change the man’ hasn't worked as the two-time champions are languishing at the eighth spot with just six points from nine games. Rajasthan Royals, on the other hand, are sitting third with 12 points from nine games and are almost certain to make it to the last-four stage. RR are coming off a five-wicket defeat against Mumbai Indians but are still comfortably placed given their balance and all-round performance in IPL 2022 so far. A loss again for KKR today will dent their chances further for playoffs. Follow live cricket scores and updates of KKR vs RR.
KKR’s Andre Russell needs 73 more to complete 2000 IPL runs. Fellow teammate Sunil Narine is also 19 runs short of 1000 runs in the tournament. Narine has been listless in IPL 2022 while Russell hasn't been at his destructive best yet.
The poor form of last year’s stars Venkatesh Iyer and Varun Chakravarthy has hurt KKR badly. While KKR think tank has gone with Venkatesh despite repeated failures, Varun was dropped in the last game. KKR have struggled as a unit and it remains to be seen what changes they make in the playing XI tonight.
Welcome to our live coverage of Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals. The last time these two teams met, Jos Buttler’s century powered RR to a seven-run win. Can Buttler get his third ton of IPL 2022 today?
