IPL 2022, GT Vs CSK, Live Cricket Scores: Ruturaj Gaikwad Roars Back Into Form; Chennai Super Kings - 129/3

1/20 For Shami Mohammed Shami returns for his final over. A dot, then a single to cover. Good fielding, Rashid Khan. Towards long off. Ruturaj Gaikwad checks his uppish drive at the last moment. And Shivam Dube is given out. LBW. Review taken. No bat. No, there's bat. Faintest of knicks. Dube was walking, but Ruturaj Gaikwad saves him. Four singles from the over. 1/20 for Shami. CSK - 129/3 (16)

Tidy Over Two dots to new man Shivam Dube. Off the mark with a single to third man. One wicket and one single from Alzarri Joseph's third over. 2/24 for him so far. CSK - 125/3 (15)

Rayudu Out Alzarri Joseph returns. Two dots and he keeps going wide and Ambati Rayudu chases one. Caught at sweeper cover by Vijay Shankar. Rayudu goes for 46 off 31. 92-run stand in 31 balls broken. Second for Joseph. CSK - 124/3 (14.3). Time Out!

Rashid Leaks Rashid Khan back for his third over. A couple to deep mid wicket. And a six, over deep mid wicket. Ambati Rayudu picks the length and dismisses. A single to square leg to rotate the strike. It's easy for CSK. Another single to sweeper cover. A dot to end the 11-run over. CSK - 124/2 (14)

62 In Last 5 Overs Lockie Ferguson returns for his third over. Two dots and Ambati Rayudu loses a bit of bat. Bottom-edge and a chunk of the bat flies off. Bowler courtesly hands it back to the batter. Rayudu almost holes out next ball. Just short of Rashid Khan at mid off. And a six, to deep mid wicket. Fifth maximum for Ruturaj Gaikwad. And a four to mid off. Rashid chases but to no avail. 13 from the over. CSK - 113/2 (13)

19-run Over Yash Dayal returns for his third over. A single to mid wicket and fifty for Ruturaj Gaikwad in 37 balls (four fours and three sixes). Also fifty-run stand in 35 balls. Ambati Rayudu hits the next ball for a four. Poor effort from Abhinav Manohar at sweeper cover. A couple off the no ball. And a six over backward square leg off the free hit. Gaikwad connects it. A single to mid wicket, and Rayudu guides the next ball to third man for four. A single to end the 19-run over. CSK - 100/2 (12)

Sixes Alzarri Joseph returns for his second over. Ruturaj Gaikwad hits the first ball for a six, over square leg boundary. A single, then a dot. Ambati Rayudu hits the next for a si, to long off. Dancing down and hitting with some power. A single to point. One more and 15 from the over. CSK - 81/2 (11)

34-run Stand Rashid Khan continues. A dot, and a single to mid wicket as Ruturaj Gaikwad takes a quick run. A dot, then Ambati Rayudu punishes the tossed-up delivery, a four to long off. Seven from the over. 34-run stand in 28. CSK - 66/2 (10)

Rayudu Four Lockie Ferguson continues. Four singles, and four. Ambati Rayudu pulls the fourth through midwicket for his first boundary. Eight from the over. CSK - 59/2 (9) Time Out!

4K For Rayudu Rashid Khan on. Ambati Rayudu takes a single off the first and he's 4k runs in IPL. Three more singles. And a caught behind appeal. No review. A single and five from the over. CSK - 51/2 (8)

Gaikwad Four Double bowling change. Lockie Ferguson on. Ambati Rayudu takes a single off the first. A dot, then a single to square leg. And a quick single to cover. Ruturaj Gaikwad beginning to find his mojo back. Pulls the last ball for a four. Beauty. Seven from the over. CSK - 46/2 (7)

Powerplay Over New man Ambati Rayudu plays a hook and a single to mid wicket. Lucky. Two dots to Ruturaj Gaikwad. And bid pull for a six. Eigh from the over. CSK - 39/2 (6)

Moeen Goes Alzarri Joseph gets his first over. He's that 6/12 for Mumbai Indians on debut. Swing and miss from Moeen Ali. And a wide. Tight. Outside off. And Moeen drags again. Bowled. Big inside edge. He goes for 1 off 3. CSK - 32/2 (5.2)

Start For Gaikwad Mohammed Shami on with his third over. A dot. And four behind square leg as Ruturaj Gaikwad flicks. Poor delivery from Shami, fuller and on the leg. Two dots. One more. Four from the over. Gaikwad on 24 off 19. CSK - 31/1 (5)

Ruturaj Six Yash Dayal continues. Two dots, then Ruturaj Gaikwad comes down and flicks the third for a six. Nice looking shot from a batter who's awfully out of touch. A dot. A top edge and one bounce to fine leg. A single to short fine leg. 11 from the over. CSK - 27/1 (4)

Streaky Four New man Moeen Ali takes a single, and a wide down the leg. Streaky four. Ball moving and Ruturaj Gaikwad gets an inside edge and beat Wriddhiman Saha, to fine leg boundary. And a couple to backward point. A single to third man. Nine runs and a wicket from the over. CSK - 16/1 (3)

Great Review Mohammed Shami continues. A dot to Robin Uthappa, and dot, Review of LBW. It's hitting middle. Shami confident and a great review from Rashid Khan. Uthappa goes for 3 off 10. Moeen Ali is the new man. CSK - 7/1 (2.2)

Another Good Over Yash Dayal shares the new ball. Robin Uthappa plays a cover drive, but fails to beat the inner circle. A dot, towards cover again. And a single to midwicket. A quick single from Ruturaj Gaikwad to mid off. Uthappa is timing well but finding fielders. Another dot. Expect something. Well, a wide down the leg. A single to short fine leg, off the glove. Four from the over. CSK - 4/0 (2)

Tidy Over Ruturaj Gaikwad plays the first ball to gully for a dot. Another dot. A single to third man to open the scoring. A wide, down leg. Two dots to Robin Uthappa and a single, to third man. Good start from Mohammed Shami.

Ready... Mohammed Shami with the new ball. Ruturaj Gaikwad to face the first ball. Robin Uthappa is his opening partner. For the record, Rashid Khan is the second youngest overseas captain in IPL after Steve Smith.

SRH Beat PBKS Sunrisers Hyderabad just won their fourth match on the trot, beating Punjab Kings by seven wickets. Scores: SRH - 152/3 (18.5); PBKS - 151 (20). Hyderabad are now fourth in the table with 8 points, after Gujarat Titans, Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Playing XIs Chennai Super Kings are unchanged. Wriddhiman Saha and Alzzari Joseph in for Matthew Wade and Hardik Pandya in Gujarat Titans XI. Gujarat Titans : Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan (c), Alzarri Joseph, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami. Chennai Super Kings : Robin Uthappa, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja (c), MS Dhoni (wk), Dwayne Bravo, Chris Jordan, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary.

Toss A big surprise. Rashid Khan is leading Gujarat Titans. He wins the toss and opts to bowl first. The update on Hardik Pandya is, he is having groin issues. Wriddhiman Saha and Alzarri Joseph are making debuts for Titans.

Pitch Report Nick Knight with the pitch report for the broadcasters: It's a used surface and there's a covering of grass... If I were CSK, I would at bat first and defend. But I were GT, would do the complete opposite -- bowl first and restrict."

Dube Matters CSK beat RCB on Tuesday for their first win of the season. Now that the monkey is off the back, presumably, the famed CSK set-up should start operating like a well-oiled machine. Btw, Shivam Dube's batting was like a whiff of fresh air for a team that failed to win their first four matches. His good form is vital to CSK's resurrection.

Masking The Flaws Somehow, Gujarat Titans have managed to pull off a string of match-winning performances. But the team's top order has been a cause for worry. Can they continue to thrive? Their bowling attack is working, though. Mohammed Shami, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Hardik Pandya...