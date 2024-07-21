Who Was Gavin Dasuar? Indian Origin Man Shot Dead In US In Suspected Road Rage Case

Gavin Dasaur, an Indian-origin man from Agra, Uttar Pradesh, was shot dead in a suspected road rage incident on Tuesday in the US state of Indiana.
Dausan, who recently got married, was on his way back home with his Mexican-origin wife Viviana ZaMora when he was shot dead.
The incident, which was captured on camera, showed that the 29-year-old man was shot dead after an argument at an intersection of Indy City's southeast side.
The video, now viral on social media, shows Dasaur getting out of his car at the intersection and yelling at the driver of a pickup truck.
The Indian-origin man is then seen punching the truck's door with a gun in his hand. In response to this, the driver of the truck shot Dasaur.
The 29-year-old man was rushed to the hospital but died during treatment, His wife, Viviana Zamora told the police - "I held him as he bled out and I was waiting for the ambulance."
As per police officials, the accused has been detained by authorities. However, the accused likely acted in self-defence.
"Upon further investigation and after consultation with Marion County Prosecutor's Office, that individual was released," stated a spokesperson for the police.