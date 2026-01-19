Town Hall Shooting In Northern Czech Republic Kills One, Suspect Shot Fatally

One person was killed and four others, including a police officer, were injured in a shooting at the Chribska town hall in northern Czech Republic.
Authorities have described the incident as a developing story, with further details expected.
The suspect has been fatally shot and the situation is under control.
A motive for the shooting is yet to be knows.
This is a developing story.
