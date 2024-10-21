Who Is Naim Qassem? Hezbollah Leader Who Fled Lebanon Out Of Fear For His Life

Naim Qassem, the deputy secretary-general of Hezbollah, has reportedly left Lebanon and taken refuge in Tehran. The move, which local media reported on Sunday, comes amid growing concerns for Qassem's safety, as he is feared to be a potential target for Israeli assassination.
According to UAE-based Erem News, Qassem left Beirut on October 5. His departure was arranged by Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, who was on a state visit to Lebanon and Syria at the time. An Iranian source quoted by the report stated that "top leaders of the Islamic Republic ordered Qassem's transfer for fear of an Israeli assassination attempt."
Naim Qassem, who now ranks as Hezbollah’s top official following the recent death of Hezbollah’s secretary-general, Hassan Nasrallah, in an Israeli strike, is reportedly on Israel's most-wanted list.
Who is Naim Qassem?
Naim Qassem has long been a key figure in Hezbollah, serving as its deputy leader. He gained even more prominence after the death of Hassan Nasrallah, who was killed in Lebanon on September 27. Qassem has made three public speeches since Nasrallah's death, continuing Hezbollah’s anti-Israel stance. He also warned of expanding missile strikes across Israel and called for a ceasefire as the solution to the ongoing conflict in Lebanon.
Lebanon is currently in a state of turmoil, with an ongoing conflict between Hezbollah and Israel that has claimed over 1,000 lives in the past two weeks. The violence has also forced more than a million people to flee their homes. On October 15, Qassem delivered a televised speech, urging Israel to agree to a ceasefire, stating that Hezbollah would not be defeated in the conflict.
"We support the political efforts that Nabih Berri is making towards a ceasefire," Qassem said. He emphasized that Hezbollah has the right to defend Lebanon and strike targets anywhere in Israel, whether in the north, centre, or south.
Despite calling for peace, Qassem reiterated Hezbollah's resolve, stating, "The resistance will not be defeated because this is its land." While Hezbollah has shifted its tactics to cause more "pain" for Israel, the group’s leadership is also advocating for an end to the violence.