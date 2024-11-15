West Asia: 15 People Dead As 2 Israeli Airstrikes Hit Syria's Capital And Suburb, Says Report

UNIFIL forces “continue to be deployed in all the positions, and we think it is very important to preserve that presence everywhere,” LaCroix said. "...Had we vacated some of the positions, then that would have certainly jeopardised the capacity for UNIFIL to continue today, but probably even more importantly, that would have significantly undermined the capacity for UNIFIL to play a role, tomorrow, when the cessation of hostilities takes place - hopefully sooner than later.”