'World Reacts To Wars Slowly': A Civilian's Account On Russia's Attack On Ukraine

Russia launched a full-scale military invasion of Ukraine on Thursday. Sounds of multiple explosions resonated all across the east-European country as the Russian troops launched the attack from the north towards the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, from the east towards Kharkiv, Sumy, Donetsk and Luhansk, and from Crimea in the south.

President Vladimir Putin called the invasion a 'special military operation' against Ukraine.

According to the Russian defence ministry, the military operation is designed to target the Ukrainian military infrastructure, air defence facilities, military airfields, and aircraft of the armed forces of Ukraine.

Outlook reached out to Maksim Maksimenko, a Ukrainian civilian who shared with us a detailed account of the present situation prevailing in the country.

“In our city only explosions are heard so far. There are fierce battles in Kyiv, Kharkov, Sumy, Zaporozhye, Kherson, Chernihiv and others. Most of the Russian troops are constantly moving to Kyiv through Chernobyl from the territory of Belarus.”

“Kyiv is getting bombed constantly. Civilians are spending nights in the subway. Women are giving birth on subway. The wounded are getting treatment over there as well.”

Ukrainian civilians taking shelter in subways

“Our army is heroically defending the country. Cases have been reported when people undermined bridges across rivers in order to prevent a column of enemy tanks.”

“Hungry Russian soldiers, mostly aged between 18-19, are going from house to house in the villages seeking food”, he added.

Russian troops

“Losses on both sides are in thousands. On the first day we all were all scared as a terrible panic engulfed us. The second day was all about a sense of inevitability and anger. Today as the situation reaches Day 3, everyone by now has understood that something has to be done. In all the cities where the fighting is taking place, people have been given weapons."

"My wife and I went to the center of our small town Priluki to help the territorial defense as the civilians organized to defend the city. We left our three children with their grandfather and brother.", said Maksim to Outlook.

“Almost every family in Ukraine has relatives from Russia. After communicating with them, it is now very clear that they are completely clueless about the situation here. Their news channels are refraining from showing the real picture.”

“Ukraine needs international support. This is a clear understanding that this is Ukraine’s last chance to gain independence. Ukraine is defending not only itself but the entire democracy and civilization of entire Europe from Putin’s fascist regime.”

“We need to show the truth to the whole world. Call a spade a spade. We need humanitarian aid, weapons and international correspondents”

“The world reacts very slowly to the war. It imposes sanctions but that’s not enough.”

“Putin considers himself to be omnipotent who has the power to decide the fate of the entire state and it’s citizens. We are ready to fight with the last drop of our blood to gain freedom for our children and relatives.”

“I think that Putin’s goal is to plunge the country, that raised its head, into shit. We just had started to live normally after the Crimea, Donbas and the pandemic.", his relative added.

