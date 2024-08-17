Why Are More People Moving To Disaster-Prone Areas?

A Persistent Trend

This shift is not a new development. A 2021 Redfin report indicated that the 50 counties most at risk of extreme heat saw their populations grow by nearly 5% from 2016 to 2020. The pandemic accelerated this trend, with people leaving large cities for more affordable, yet riskier, areas. The influx into flood- and fire-prone counties more than doubled in 2021 and 2022, according to Redfin.