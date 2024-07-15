United States

Who Was The Former Fire Chief Who Lost His Life In The Trump Rally Shoot In Butler?

As an assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump was made, one person lost his life and two were critically injured. The one who lost his life was a former fire chief, Corey Comperatore. He was trying to protect his family.

X
Corey Comperatore, the man who died when an assassination attempt on Trump was made. Photo: X
info_icon

During an attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump on Saturday evening, 50-year-old Corey Comperatore sacrificed his life to shield his family from the gunfire. Known for his bravery and dedication, Comperatore's final act of heroism was consistent with how he lived his life, according to those who knew him.
Melania Trump Breaks Silence; Biden's Oval Office Address & More - | Photo: AP
Trump Assassination Attempt: Melania Trump Breaks Silence; Biden's Oval Office Address & More

BY Danita Yadav

On Sunday, the American flag outside the firehouse was lowered to half-staff in Comperatore's honor. Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro also ordered flags in the state to be flown at half-staff, describing Comperatore as a local hero.

Comperatore served as the chief of the volunteer fire company in the early 2000s before stepping back to focus on his family. Despite reducing his role, he remained an active firefighter and a pillar of his community until his tragic death at the Butler Farm Show fairgrounds.

Firefighters in rural Butler County, Pennsylvania, who knew Comperatore, say they are not surprised by his actions. Kip Johnston, the fire chief of the Buffalo Township Volunteer Fire Company, where Comperatore served, spoke highly of him.

"His two girls and his wife were everything," Johnston said."He was one of those guys you wanted to go into a fire with because you knew you were coming back out," said Randy Reamer, the fire company president and a 15-year veteran. "When things got tough, you knew you'd make it out with him."

According to Johnston and Reamer, Comperatore was vocal about his conservative political views but never antagonized those with different opinions.

"You knew his political stance," Reamer said. "If you accepted it, that was fine. If you didn’t, that was fine too. He didn’t care."

When asked to share a favorite story about Comperatore, Johnston joked, "Can’t put that on record!" indicating the many good times they shared together. He praised Comperatore as a great leader, family man, and friend.

Johnston's wife, Lee, a teacher at Buffalo Elementary School where Comperatore's daughters attended, spoke fondly of the entire family.

"We've had a very close relationship, not only at the fire company but outside of it as well," Mrs. Johnston said. "Their whole family is just very sweet people."

Thomas Mathew Crooks was "neutralized" by Secret Service agents. - X
Video Of Trump's Assassin Saying 'I Hate Trump' Going Viral | Is It Really Him?

BY Harshita Das

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Kenya Vs Nigeria, 4th T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  2. Indian Cricket Has Lot Of Depth But Transition Should Be Gradual, Says Vikram Rathour
  3. Pakistan At Women's Asia Cup 2024 Live Streaming: Group, Schedule, Squad And Fixtures - All You Need To Know
  4. Bangladesh Women At Women's T20 Asia Cup 2024 Live Streaming: Group, Schedule, Squad, Fixtures
  5. Lanka Premier League: Shadab Khan Opens Up On Purple Patch After Brief Struggling Spell
Football News
  1. UEFA Euro 2024: Germany's Thomas Muller Calls Time On 14-Year International Career
  2. Euro 2024 Tops And Flops: Yamal Sparkles, France Frustrated And Ronaldo Fluffs Lines
  3. ARG Vs COL Final, Copa America: Scaloni Commends Messi's Argentina Commitment
  4. Lionel Scaloni Pleased To See Angel Di Maria Get Fairytale Ending As Argentina Retain Copa America
  5. Gary Neville Blasts England's Familiar Possessional Struggles After Euro 2024 Agony
Tennis News
  1. Wimbledon 2024: Kate Makes Rare Public Appearance, Crowns Carlos Gentlemen’s Singles Champion
  2. Wimbledon: Carlos Alcaraz Outplays Novak Djokovic In Final To Retain Title - In Pics
  3. Wimbledon 2024: Still More To Come From 'Incredible' Carlos Alcaraz, Says Novak Djokovic
  4. Wimbledon 2024: Novak Djokovic Living Childhood Dream Despite Final Defeat
  5. 'I've Done My Job' Quips Alcaraz As Spain And England Gear Up For Berlin Showpiece
Hockey News
  1. Paris Olympics 2024: Former India Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh's Brave Story
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  4. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  5. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News LIVE: Delhi Court Extends Judicial Custody Of Manish Sisodia
  2. Delhi Airport To Get Its First 24-Hour Liquor Shop At Terminal-3 For Domestic Travellers
  3. Day In Pics: July 15, 2024
  4. AAP Rejects Tihar Jail Admn Claim That Arvind Kejriwal Is ‘Fine’, Says ‘He Is Pushed To Death’
  5. Kerala Rains: Red Alert In Malappuram, Kannur, Kasaragod; Holiday For Schools In 7 Districts
Entertainment News
  1. Entertainment News 15 July Highlights: Rakul Preet Singh's Brother Arrested In A Drugs Case, Vicky Kaushal Dismisses Katrina Kaif's Pregnancy Rumours
  2. Rakul Preet Singh's Brother Aman Preet Singh Arrested By Hyderabad Police In Drugs Case: Report
  3. 'There Is No Truth': Vicky Kaushal Quashes Katrina Kaif's Pregnancy Rumours
  4. Did You Know? Vicky Kaushal Had Only Four Days To Learn The Steps Of 'Tauba Tauba'
  5. Rapper Wiz Khalifa Issues Apology After Being Arrested Over Illegal Drug Possession Charges
US News
  1. Bucket-List Travel: Why Now Is The Best Time To Visit THESE Places
  2. Who Was The Former Fire Chief Who Lost His Life In The Trump Rally Shoot In Butler?
  3. Are Grocery Stores The Right Place For Ammunition Vending Machines?
  4. Severe Weather In Chicago And Indiana, Thunderstorm And Tornado Warnings Issued
  5. 'I'm Supposed To Be Dead': Donald Trump Recalls Surviving 'Surreal' Assassination Attempt
World News
  1. Azerbaijan Reopens Its Embassy In Iran As The Two Countries Try To Ease Tensions
  2. Euro Cup 2024: Germany Reports 170 Arrests And 2,340 Offences, Fewer Than Expected
  3. A Suspected Attack By Yemen's Houthi Rebels Strikes A Ship In The Red Sea
  4. UK Police, Charities Fear Rise In Domestic Violence After England's Loss In Euros 2024 Final
  5. Bucket-List Travel: Why Now Is The Best Time To Visit THESE Places
Latest Stories
  1. Imran Khan's PTI To Be Banned Under Article 6 Of Pakistani Constitution | What Is It?
  2. Entertainment News 15 July Highlights: Rakul Preet Singh's Brother Arrested In A Drugs Case, Vicky Kaushal Dismisses Katrina Kaif's Pregnancy Rumours
  3. Pakistan Govt To Ban Imran Khan's Party For Alleged 'Anti-state Activities'
  4. Gujarat: 6 Killed After Truck Hits Bus On Ahmedabad-Vadodara Expressway; 8 Injured
  5. Divyanka Tripathi-Vivek Dahiya Thank Indian Embassy For Emergency Certificates Amid Robbery Incident In Italy
  6. 'Guy From Punjab Making History In Canada': Justin Trudeau Meets Diljit Dosanjh Ahead Of Sold Out Show
  7. Watch: BTS' Jin Carries The Olympic Torch In Paris Ahead Of Summer Olympics 2024
  8. Breaking News LIVE: Delhi Court Extends Judicial Custody Of Manish Sisodia