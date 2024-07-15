Who Was The Former Fire Chief Who Lost His Life In The Trump Rally Shoot In Butler?

During an attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump on Saturday evening, 50-year-old Corey Comperatore sacrificed his life to shield his family from the gunfire. Known for his bravery and dedication, Comperatore's final act of heroism was consistent with how he lived his life, according to those who knew him.
On Sunday, the American flag outside the firehouse was lowered to half-staff in Comperatore's honor. Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro also ordered flags in the state to be flown at half-staff, describing Comperatore as a local hero.
Comperatore served as the chief of the volunteer fire company in the early 2000s before stepping back to focus on his family. Despite reducing his role, he remained an active firefighter and a pillar of his community until his tragic death at the Butler Farm Show fairgrounds.
Firefighters in rural Butler County, Pennsylvania, who knew Comperatore, say they are not surprised by his actions. Kip Johnston, the fire chief of the Buffalo Township Volunteer Fire Company, where Comperatore served, spoke highly of him.
"His two girls and his wife were everything," Johnston said."He was one of those guys you wanted to go into a fire with because you knew you were coming back out," said Randy Reamer, the fire company president and a 15-year veteran. "When things got tough, you knew you'd make it out with him."
According to Johnston and Reamer, Comperatore was vocal about his conservative political views but never antagonized those with different opinions.
"You knew his political stance," Reamer said. "If you accepted it, that was fine. If you didn’t, that was fine too. He didn’t care."
When asked to share a favorite story about Comperatore, Johnston joked, "Can’t put that on record!" indicating the many good times they shared together. He praised Comperatore as a great leader, family man, and friend.
Johnston's wife, Lee, a teacher at Buffalo Elementary School where Comperatore's daughters attended, spoke fondly of the entire family.
"We've had a very close relationship, not only at the fire company but outside of it as well," Mrs. Johnston said. "Their whole family is just very sweet people."